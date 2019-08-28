(Glenwood) -- Last year’s 4-5 season left a sour taste in the mouth of Glenwood head football coach Cory Faust. On Friday, the journey begins to get rid of that.
“Everybody had a little bit of a sour taste after last year,” Faust said. “I felt like we underachieved, and my main goal as a coach this year was to get back to the basics, discipline and accountability. We have some room to grow still, but I’m really happy with our senior leadership.”
The Rams have plenty of seniors to get that from, too, as 24 of them dot the roster. Coach Faust has been particularly impressed with seniors Zach Carr, Noah Clark, Koltyn Eckheart, Dylan Hopp, Cole Mayberry, Konner Petersen and Brock Smith.
“I’m definitely not mentioning all the (standout leaders),” Faust said. “I’m just really pleased with their effort and dedication. There are still some things we can improve on, but I really like our team and the leadership and accountability they’re putting on each other.”
The Rams’ losing season a year ago was out-of-character for a football program that has found wild amounts of success in recent years. Under Coach Faust, Glenwood had back-to-back-to-back seasons of eight wins or more, going 25-7 from 2015 to 2017. Faust hopes they will get back to that level this season.
“I’m just looking forward to getting that taste out of my mouth from last year,” Faust said. “We’re really excited to play (our schedule). It’s tough top to bottom. You only get nine guaranteed chances to play.”
They open the 2019 season on Friday at Lewis Central in a non-district game with Carroll. The brand new facility at Glenwood is not quite ready to host a game, so the “home opener” will be on the Titans’ home turf.
If history is a teacher of anything, Glenwood and Carroll are likely to play a pretty tight game. Last year, the Rams won 17-14 at Carroll. The year before that – also at Carroll – it was a 13-12 win for Glenwood. Of course, there’s the 2016 state quarterfinal game that went to the Rams by a 30-27 count.
“I don’t know what they do to develop their quarterbacks, but we looked at their scrimmage and it looked like every single dude they run through at quarterback is really good,” Faust said of the Tigers. “They do a really nice job with their skill players as well. They’ve always got good speed, and they’re very physical. Throw in the good coaching they have, and we’re looking forward to a worthy opponent on Friday.”
Following Friday night’s game, Glenwood will be on the road at Heelan and Kuemper in the following two weeks before potentially opening their new facility at home in Week 4 against Dallas Center-Grimes. Then they begin Class 3A District 7 play at Winterset before a finishing stretch with three home games in their final four - Harlan, at ADM, Lewis Central and Creston.
“I think (this season) comes down to how much we care,” Faust said. “The best teams care more about each other. They love each other more, and they care about the day to day process. You’ll see them at practice every day, weights in the offseason and during the season and bringing positive energy with everything they do. I just know winning favors the teams that care more. I love our team, and I’m looking forward to seeing what we can do (this year).”
Brian Bertini will be in Council Bluffs on Friday evening, providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to all the Week 1 coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1, beginning at 6:20 PM.
Listen to Coach Faust’s full interview embedded below.