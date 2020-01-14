(Harlan) — The Glenwood girls stepped on the gas late, while the boys completed a late comeback to pick up a sweep over Harlan Tuesday night.
GIRLS: Glenwood 81 Harlan 45
The Class 4A No. 4 Glenwood girls moved their record to 12-0 on the season with a big second half to beat Harlan 81-45.
The Rams started the game on a 10-0 run and scored 12 of the first 14 points in the game. Glenwood led 30-22 at the break, but it was Harlan who started the second half fast. The Cyclones hit three three-pointers to spark a 9-2 run and cut the lead to 32-31 with six minutes left in the quarter. The Rams hit the gas again, closing the game on a 49-14 run to coast to the win.
Four Glenwood players finished in double figures, led by Elle Scarborough’s 20 — 18 of which came in the second half. Scarborough added six rebounds and four assists. Madison Camden scored 17, Jenna Hopp had 12 and Coryl Matheny tallied 11. Brynlee Arnold finished with nine points, 12 rebounds and four blocks.
“The second half didn’t start exactly how we wanted it,” said Head Coach Brian Rasmussen. “It got to be a one-point game. I’m not sure what clicked. The ball started to fall and the defense picked up to lead to some easy baskets. The momentum just carried us the rest of the way.”
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Scarborough and Rasmussen in a video you can view below.
Harlan was led by Jocelyn Cheek, who scored 15 points with four rebounds.
BOYS: Glenwood 74 Harlan 67
Glenwood trailed for nearly 29 minutes, but a late flurry gave the Rams a 74-67 victory in Harlan.
Harlan scored the first six and 13 of the first 16 to race out to a 23-16 lead after one quarter. Glenwood came back to cut the lead to one at 37-36 on a Ryan Blum three at the halftime horn.
After an even third quarter that featured a combined 18 points, the two teams exploded for 50 combined points in the final frame. With Harlan leading 63-56 and just under three minutes in the game, Blum stole a Harlan inbounds pass and pulled up for a transition three. Blum then recorded a block and hit Ben Hughes at the other end a three to cut the lead to 63-62.
The Cyclones took a timeout and hit one of two at the free throw line, before Hughes canned his fifth three of the night to put Glenwood on top for good. Blum scored 12 of his 20 points in the final quarter. He added six rebounds. Zach Carr matched Blum with 20 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Hughes and John Palmer each had 15.
“We hit some big shots,” said Head Coach Curt Schulte. “Our kids were feeling the mojo late and that picked up our defensive intensity also.”
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Hughes, Blum and Schulte in a video interview you can view below.
Connor Bruck and Michael Heithoff each had 18 points to lead five Cyclones in double figures. Michael Erlmeier had 11, while Johnathan Monson and Connor Frame each had 10.