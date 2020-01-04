(Council Bluffs) — Glenwood and Lewis Central split a varsity basketball doubleheader in Council Bluffs Friday night, two games heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
GIRLS: Glenwood 61 Lewis Central 56
After establishing a 20-point lead at half, the Class 4A No. 4 ranked Glenwood girls were able to hold off the 4A-No. 7 Titans 61-56. The Rams were red hot from the floor in the first half as they led 19-14 after the first quarter and 38-18 at the break.
However, Lewis Central — behind a huge game from senior Megan Witte — came firing back with a 24-7 run in the third quarter to make it a three point game heading into the final period. LC would at one point grab the lead 52-51 with 3:50 remaining, however, the Rams rallied late to secure the win.
Freshman Jenna Hopp led Glenwood in scoring with 18 points on 6-of-11 shooting from the field and 2-of-5 from beyond the arc. She also finished the night with five steals and three rebounds. Glenwood sophomore Madison Camden had a solid night as she scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out five assists. Additionally, junior point guard Elle Scarborough added 12 points and four boards.
“I thought we got off to a great start,” Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen told KMA Sports after the win. “We were ready to play. That’s about as well prepared that the team has been coming out of break. We were ready to rock and roll. We then said at halftime that it would be a dog fight and (LC) wouldn’t just fold over. Sure enough, that’s what happened.”
In the loss, Witte scored a game high 26 points for the Titans on 10-of-16 shooting from the floor along with six steals and three rebounds. Fellow Titan senior Delaney Esterling scored nine points in the defeat and grabbed six rebounds, and junior McKenna Pettepier added 14 points.
Glenwood is off until next Friday when they face Shenandoah during the MAC Shootout, while LC faces Indianola Saturday at Iowa Western Community College and then travels to Harlan on Tuesday.
BOYS: Lewis Central 62 Glenwood 57
Noah Rigatuso scored a team high 19 points to help lead the Titan boys to a tight 62-57 win over the Rams. Both teams were within one or two points of each other throughout the majority of the contest, exchanging many lead changes.
Lewis Central, who was without senior Logan Jones and junior Thomas Fidone, did just enough down the stretch to hold off the now 5-3 Rams to improve to 5-1 overall on the season. To go along with Rigatuso’s night, senior Cole Drummond scored nine points and senior Brady Miller added eight. The Titans had nine different players score in the win.
“Anytime you beat a quality Glenwood team, who is always well coached and plays hard, you feel fortunate to win,” LC head coach Dan Miller said. “I’m really proud of our guys for stepping up and making some plays. Fortunately, we made just enough free throws. We tried to not make enough, but really pleased with our guys and happy with this win.”
For the Rams, senior point guard Zach Carr led all scorers with 22 points, junior Ryan Blum chipped in 10, and senior John Palmer added nine. The Rams will travel to Atlantic Monday night for a conference game. For the Titans’ schedule, they face Indianola Saturday before a big showdown in Harlan Tuesday night.
“I’ve coached against Coach (Mitch) Osborn for a long time and so we know each other pretty well,” Coach Miller said. “It makes it really tough and it really comes down to guys making plays. The foul line issue, if we don’t shoot free throws better then we won’t have a chance in that game. It’s always hard to win up there, but we’ll go and give it our best shot.”
Video interviews with Coach Miller and Coach Rasmussen can be found below.