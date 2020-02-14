(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood girls dominated en route to a perfect regular season while the boys finished strong to make a late-season statement Friday night on KMA 960.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
Girls: Glenwood 74 Denison-Schleswig 46
Glenwood scored in droves to rout Denison 74-46 and ensure the Rams' first undefeated season in school history.
"That's a good ball club we played and I felt like we were firing on all cylinders from start to finish," Coach Brian Rasmussen. "Great team effort, we had a lot of contributors."
Glenwood raced out to a 20-8 lead after quarter and extended their lead to 40-23 heading into halftime courtesy of seven three-pointers. The Rams opened the second half with the first five points and 11 of the first 12 to push the lead to 51-24 before eventually getting the lead up to 35 and forcing a continuous clock in the fourth quarter. Glenwood's 28 point-victory is 18 points better than their previous victory over the Monarchs.
"We came out pretty good against them the last time we played and lost the lead in the fourth quarter," Rasmussen said. "I think we hadn't forgotten about that and came out ready to play."
Sophomore Madison Camden paced the Rams with a game-high 22 points.
"She's a heckuva ball player," Rasmussen said. "She can score a lot of different ways and she showed that tonight."
Jenna Hopp scored 11 points for the Rams, Elle Scarborough added nine and Coryl Matheny chipped in eight.
Denison was led in the defeat by 14 points from Paige Andersen. Hanna Neeman added nine while Sophia Sonnichsen and Cambri Brodersen added seven apiece. The Monarchs close the regular season at 12-9 and will begin postseason play Wednesday against Harlan.
With the victory, Glenwood finishes the regular-season 22-0, an accomplishment that was not easy given their schedule in the rigorous Hawkeye Ten Conference.
"It means a lot," Rasmussen said. "Each game we had got us to where we are today."
The Rams will have a week off and will await the winner of the Denison/Harlan contest next Saturday.
"We'll start preparing first of next week, give the kids a couple days off, wait to see who our opponent is and be ready for Saturday." Rasmussen said.
The complete interview with Coach Rasmussen can be viewed below.
Boys: Glenwood 68 Denison-Schleswig 55
The Glenwood boys outscored Denison 16-5 in the final 5:12 of the game to pull away and complete the season sweep over the Monarchs and give them some added momentum as the regular season winds down.
"It was a good win," Coach Curt Schulte said. "Denison's a very good team. They're very fundamentally sound and very well-coached, so it was a good win for us."
The Rams victory was fueled by a trio of 20-point performances from Zach Carr, Ryan Blum and John Palmer.
"After the Skutt game, we were working on team and ball movement," Blum said. "Tonight really showed what we were working on."
Blum also added 13 rebounds in the victory.
"I thought all three of them were fabulous tonight," Coach Schulte said. "They played good team basketball."
Denison led 13-11 after one, but Glenwood responded in the second and took a 26-20 lead into halftime. Denison cut the deficit to two at 36-34 midway through the third, but Glenwood took a 47-39 lead into the fourth.
Glenwood extended their lead to 10 at 52-42 early in the fourth quarter, but Denison senior Charlie Wiebers began to attack the basket, which led to trips to the free-throw line. Wiebers buried eight straight to trim the deficit to 52-50 with 5:12 remaining.
Blum hit a three to push the lead to five. The Rams would pull away from there, ultimately capturing the 68-55 victory.
"I thought we did some really good in the fourth quarter," Schulte said. "We took care of the ball, played smart and knocked down free throws in the end. That's stuff we do everyday in practice."
Denison-Schleswig was led in the defeat by 24 points from Charlie Wiebers, 15 of which came from the free-throw line. Denison big man Goanar Biliew was limited Friday night due to foul trouble but still managed nine points and six rebounds. The Monarchs drop to 12-8 on the year and will host Atlantic Thursday.
Glenwood improves to 16-4 on the season. The Rams will conclude their regular season on Tuesday with a home contest against Hawkeye Ten Conference champion Lewis Central.
"We've got to watch a little film this weekend and kind of put together a game plan," Schulte said. "We know they're going to be tough and we're going to have to play our best game to compete."
Complete interviews with Palmer, Carr, Blum and Coach Schulte can be viewed below.