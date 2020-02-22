(Glenwood) — The Glenwood girls will host a regional final after they moved past Harlan 64-44 Saturday evening.
The undefeated Rams (23-0) saw their 15-point halftime lead cut down to seven by the Cyclones, but used a 16-4 fourth quarter to pull away from their Hawkeye Ten rival for a 20-point victory.
“I thought we played pretty good, but I was really impressed with how Harlan played,” Glenwood head coach Brian Rasmussen told KMA Sports. “They never gave up. Just when I thought we had a little momentum, Harlan just never stopped battling and got themselves back into the game two or three times for sure. It was a great Hawkeye Ten matchup in the postseason.”
Sophomore Madison Camden led the Rams with a game high 20 points, freshman Jenna Hopp was right behind her with 19, and sophomore Abby Hughes added 11 off the bench. The victory moves the state No. 4 rated Rams into a regional final next Tuesday night. They will host LeMars, who defeated Carroll 50-47 in double overtime on Saturday.
“We’re pretty excited for back-to-back regional finals,” Rasmussen said. “We hope the outcome is a little bit different this year. We’re excited for whoever we get and invite them to Glenwood. Let’s play on Tuesday.”
Harlan’s season comes to a close at 13-10 overall under head coach Zach Klaassen. The Cyclones had three players score eight points each: sophomore Claire Schmitz, sophomore Raegen Wicks, and junior Macie Leinen. Junior Brecken Van Baale led the team with 10 on the night. Harlan doesn’t have any seniors and is set to return their lineup next season.
Glenwood’s regional final against LeMars on Tuesday night will be broadcast live on KMA 960. Derek Martin and Brian Bertini will have the call. Video interviews with Coach Rasmussen, Camden, and Hopp can be found below.