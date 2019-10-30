(Glenwood) -- It wasn't easy, but the 2019 Glenwood Rams girls' cross country season will end the same way as the two before it---with a trip to the state meet.
"We definitely had the goal of getting to state and knew we had to work hard," Glenwood Coach Dani Woodman told KMA Sports.
Glenwood's most recent trip to Fort Dodge comes courtesy of a second-place showing at last Thursday's 3A state qualifying meet in Atlantic.
"Going into the meet we knew that Harlan is racing great and that there would be a lot of competition for the second and third spots," Woodman said.
While the goal of getting to state was there early for Glenwood, the majority of their recent varsity experience was not.
"We started the season with just two girls returning to varsity and just really wasn't sure what the season would look like. They've really trained hard, worked hard and it just came together."
The loss of many recent standouts for the Rams even raised questions for Coach Woodman at the start of the season.
"I am competitive and we've got a lot of competitive girls on the team, so it's never not an idea or goal, but there definitely was a lot of questions in the air at the beginning of the season," Coach Woodman said, "We didn't really know what it was it going to like at the beginning, but it's been nice. It's just really emotional to watch this all come together." Woodman added.
The Rams---who do not have a senior on their roster--have been led by many talented underclassmen including junior Erin Schultz, who will be making her third consecutive trip to state. Other contributors for Glenwood include juniors Emma Hughes, Lauren Becker and Karlee Raymond, sophomore Rachel Mullenax and freshmen Ryley Nebel and Kaitlyn Carnes.
Coach Woodman is optimistic that the Rams' third consecutive trip to the state meet can be a stepping stone to more.
"It's really exciting," Woodman said, "Having some younger girls on the team and looking at our middle school is really solid. We just want to keep it going in that direction."
Coach Woodman says her team will arrive Saturday morning with realistic expectations.
"Going into the district we were ranked 12th, so you want to be realistic in those things. You want to try to do what you can. We've looked at those and individuals. Each person has an individual goals. We'll see how those fall and what we can do," Woodman said.
Glenwood's team will be one of three KMAland teams competing in the girls' 3A race. Harlan and Bishop Heelan Catholic also qualified. Five other runners from KMAland will also run individually Saturday: Taylor McCreedy (Atlantic), Braelyn Baker (Creston), Paige Davis (Creston), Claire Miller (Denison-Schleswig) and Chloe Calhoun (LeMars).
Trevor Maeder will be in Fort Dodge Saturday providing updates on Twitter @TrevMaeder96. The full interview with Coach Woodman can be heard below.