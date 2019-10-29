(Glenwood) -- One year after a 4-5 season left a sour taste in Head Coach Cory Faust's mouth. The Glenwood Rams are back in the playoffs for the fourth time in five years.
"Really happy to be here, always fun to make the playoffs," Coach Faust said, "I have a lot of respect for Class 3A and the parity, especially with the schedule we played. I think it says a lot about our kids, the talent they have and the work they've put in."
The work put in by Coach Faust's team resulted in a 7-2 regular-season record and a three-way tie with Harlan and Lewis Central in the extremely competitive Class 3A District 9. Despite the two blemishes, Faust believes this year's version of the Rams resembles one of the program's most successful versions in school history.
"Every season has got ups and downs," Faust said, "You can look back to 2016 when we made the semifinals. A lot of people forget that we were 7-2 at the end of that regular season. There's always adversity and you've got to battle through injuries. It's not going to be perfect."
This year, the Rams have been guided by a balanced offense pioneered by quarterback Zach Carr, who has thrown for 1,836 yards and 19 touchdowns while also rushing for 564 yards and six touchdowns.
On the other side of Glenwood Friday night will be another team with a balanced offense and dual threat quarterback: Norwalk. The Warriors (8-1), claimed the Class 3A District 8 title by going undefeated in district action and have been led by quarterback Zach Marker with 1,384 yards and 19 touchdowns passing and 770 yards and 12 scores on the ground.
"I think everybody that watches Norwalk would say that everything runs their quarterback. He's a dynamic athlete, very good with his legs and throwing the ball."
As Faust notes, Norwalk's roster also consists of many other talented athletes.
"Their team depth is outstanding. They've got a huge roster. They two-platoon their guys are really strong up front and really good weapons around the quarterback as well. They are very good on defense and very well coached."
While the implications of each game increases, Faust says his team's approach will not detour from what got them to the playoffs.
"I don't think you change anything. The best teams have the mentality that they're going to play nine-one game seasons," Faust said, "We're going to try to be aggressive and physical. We're going to do the things we do on defense and the things we do on offense. Obviously, there's some small adjustments, but for the most part, football is football."
Trevor Maeder and Brian Bertini will be in Norwalk with the call of Glenwood/Norwalk on the KMAX-Stream. Pregame coverage will begin at 6:45, with kickoff slated for 7 p.m. The complete interview with Coach Faust can be found below.