(Glenwood) — The Glenwood boys basketball team advanced passed its first test of the postseason with a workmanlike win over Greene County.
Second-seeded Glenwood (17-5) got off to a fast start and clamped down on defense in the second half en route to a 75-40 win.
Glenwood started the game on an 18-4 run, including four threes, before Greene County responded with a 6-0 run to close the gap after one. In the second, Greene County cut the lead to as little as six, before Glenwood scored 10 of the last 12 heading into halftime.
“I was happy with our quick start,” said Glenwood Head Coach Curt Schulte. “We haven’t all season long gotten off to quick start, so that was good to see.”
The second half brought a renewed focus on the defensive end the home-standing Rams, as they allowed just 16 points over the final 16 minutes.
“I was really proud of our defensive effort,” said Schulte. “I thought we didn’t trail their cutters as much as we did in the first half. We also rebounded a lot better also, so that was great to see.”
Ryan Blum paced Glenwood with 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists, while Zach Carr finished with 17 points. Ben Hughes was also in double figures with 10.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Blum and Schulte in a video you can view below.
Greene County sees its season come to a close at 5-17. The Rams were led by 16 points from Carter Morton.