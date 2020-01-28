(Glenwood) -- Glenwood senior Taryn Bertini kept having the same feeling following the end of each volleyball season. That she wanted to play it more. Now she will — at Simpson.
“I just missed (volleyball) more and more,” Bertini told KMA Sports, “especially now after the great season we had.”
Bertini was a key piece of Glenwood’s first state volleyball tournament appearance, moving off of setter to right side hitter. Her natural position — setter — is likely where she fits at Simpson.
“Setter is the plan,” she said. “Things always change, but I’ve been setting since middle school. That was what I was most comfortable with, but Coach (Chelsey) Hirt needed me to hit so I worked at it for the team. Now, I have both skills I can use whenever.”
Bertini, who says she might eventually try out a multi-sport career and play softball for Simpson, fell in love with the school on her visit to the Indianola campus.
“Simpson is the one that clicked with me the most,” she said. “I got to talk with the girls and coaches, and it felt like a perfect fit. Just talking with the girls, I knew I would fit right in. I felt they had a great family atmosphere for the volleyball program.”
Bertini plans to study business management and marketing with hopes of pursuing a career in real estate. Listen to the complete interview with Bertini linked below.