(Glenwood) -- Glenwood junior Avery Blasdel has two seasons left of soccer with the Rams, but she already knows where her journey will take her next.
The outstanding striker committed to continue her soccer career at Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota this past November.
“Everything happened so smoothly, and I’m just so excited,” Blasdel told KMA Sports on Wednesday’s KMAland Catch Up.
Blasdel topped the Rams with 13 goals and five assists during her sophomore season. Along with her success on the club scene, the recruiting process really started to pick up.
“For my club team, we go to many national showcases,” Blasdel said. “I emailed Coach (Ryszard) Gorski, and he wanted me to come on a visit. I was so excited, went there and the campus was so beautiful. Everyone was so welcoming, and it just felt like the right place.”
Blasdel, who hopes to study biology in the future, was most impressed with the brand new biology building at the school. She’s also excited to have plenty of one-on-one time with teachers as the student-to-teacher ratio at the school is 20 to 1.
“When I went to talk with Coach Gorski, he was brand new to Northern State,” Blasdel added. “He’s very strong, and his coaching style is (direct). That’s something I really liked.”
Glenwood opens the season on Monday, April 6th at Sioux City West. Listen to the complete interview with Blasdel linked below.