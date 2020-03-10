(KMAland) -- Glenwood's Ryan Blum and Zach Carr earned unanimous first team All-Hawkeye Ten selections. Blum and Carr are joined on the first team by Denison-Schleswig's Goenar Biliew and Charlie Wiebers, Harlan's Connor Bruck, Lewis Central's Noah Rigatuso and Logan Jones as well as St. Albert's Sam Rallis.
Skyler Handlos (Atlantic), Nathan Lindsay (Clarinda), Brance Baker (Creston), John Palmer (Glenwood), Johnathon Monson (Harlan), Michael Heithoff (Harlan), Kyle Berg (Kuemper Catholic) and Easton Dermody (Lewis Central) were second-team choices.
Nile Petersen (Atlantic), Michael Shull (Clarinda), Connor Brown (Clarinda), Cael Kralik (Creston), Colby Burg (Creston), Damien Magnuson (Denison), Michael Erlmeier (Harlan), Cole Collison (Kuemper Catholic), Cole Drummond (Lewis Central), Kobe Johnson (Red Oak), Kyle Cerven (Shenandoah) and Connor Cerny (St. Albert) were tabbed as honorable mentions.