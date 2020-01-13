(Glenwood) -- Glenwood junior Ryan Blum burst on to the scene during his freshman season as the Rams ran to a state tournament championship.
Two years later, Blum is one of the stars for a 7-3 Glenwood squad that ranks No. 4 in the latest KMAland Basketball Power Rankings. In fact, the 6-foot-3 standout just completed a strong week that saw him land the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award.
Blum’s signature game of the week came against Atlantic last Monday when he topped the Rams with 26 points, 12 rebounds and two steals. Blum shot 11-of-20 from the field, 3-of-5 from 3-point range and made his only free throw of the game.
“That was a very big win for us as a team,” Blum said. “I thought we definitely needed to win that after two straight losses. I thought I would be aggressive out of the gate and try to get our team rolling.”
The Rams had previously lost to Harlan by six points right before break and then stubbed their toe in a five-point defeat to Lewis Central the first game back from Christmas. After the dominant win over Atlantic, Blum had a team-high 20 points in a victory over Red Oak on Saturday.
Blum’s ascent up the ranks of the Glenwood team the last several years now has him averaging a team-high 19.2 points per game with shooting percentages above 45 from the field, 30 from 3 and 65 from the free throw line. He also leads the team in rebounds (80) and blocks (12).
“I’m just trying to take on a leadership role this year,” Blum said. “Trying to help our new guys that haven’t seen a lot of playing time at the varsity level. They’re doing a great job, and we’re trying just trying to stay strong as a team.”
Glenwood will travel to Harlan on Tuesday night with a chance to avenge one of their three losses. The Hawkeye Ten non-conference showdown can be heard on KMA 960.
“They will probably go zone against us because we haven’t done the best scoring against the zone,” Blum said. “We definitely have to keep the ball moving and break their zone. They like to slow the pace, so if we can push the tempo it would be in our favor.”
Blum has already received a Division II offer from Wayne State and is receiving plenty of attention from MIAA schools as well, including Emporia State.
Listen to the complete interview with Blum linked below.