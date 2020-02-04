(Glenwood) -- While the Glenwood girls basketball team has taken their game to another level, sophomore Madison Camden has done the same.
Camden, who leads the undefeated Rams with 17.5 points per game, had a strong last week to earn the latest Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week award.
“Our coach just tells us to turn it into a track meet,” Camden said of the Rams great season.
Camden is second on the team with 41 assists and third with 32 steals this season. She also leads the way with a 56.7 field goal percentage, a 41.4 3-point percentage and a 79.0 free throw percentage.
These are nearly all improvements from a year ago when she averaged 12.6 points and shot 48.8/43.4/69.1 during an outstanding debut season.
“Last year, I didn’t really drive the lane a lot,” Camden added. “I didn’t finish with contact that much. That’s really what I’ve been working on.”
Camden, who had a 30-point effort in a win over Creston last Tuesday, leads Glenwood into a busy week. After last night’s 57-16 win over Treynor, the Rams will host Shenandoah tonight, travel to St. Albert on Friday and then be back home for a showdown with Maryville and Division I recruit Serena Sundell on Saturday.
“We just need to keep pushing the ball and keep talking on the court,” Camden said. “We feel like Maryville is going to be one of the tougher games we have this year. I think it will really help us get ready for regionals.”
The Glenwood/Maryville game will be broadcast on KMA 960 Saturday evening at 7:00. Listen to the complete interview with Camden linked below.