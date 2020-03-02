(Glenwood) -- Glenwood quarterback Zach Carr will join one of the most successful NAIA football programs in the country.
The senior multi-sport standout recently signed with Grand View, ending a process that included both football and basketball.
“My love for football is so much stronger after this season,” Carr said. “I had so much fun, and I just wanted to keep having fun on the field.”
It’s easy to have fun when you’re putting up the kind of numbers that Carr put up. The Rams signal-caller threw for 1,966 yards, rushed for 607 more and accounted for 28 total touchdowns on his way to being named the KMAland 3A/4A Offensive Player of the Year.
“(Grand View) is always a solid program,” Carr said. “The last few years, they lost to (back-to-back national champion) Morningside in close games. I know they’re ready to compete for a national championship.”
Carr had plenty of other options in both football and basketball but decided the Vikings were the best fit for him.
“I have a couple buddies from Valley going there,” Carr said. “It made it so much easier to be back with them and play with them again. I just talked with my family and friends. It’s a big decision in my life, and I wanted to make sure I made the right one.”
