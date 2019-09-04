(Glenwood) -- The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Male Athlete of the Week put together a record-breaking performance for Glenwood this past Friday evening.
Senior Zach Carr threw for a single-game school-record 387 yards, rushed for another 131 yards and had five touchdowns (all passing) in a 44-28 win over Carroll. On Wednesday, Carr joined Upon Further Review’s KMAland Catch Up.
“We were clicking on offense,” Carr said. “The first half was a little shaky, but the second half was a lot better. Everything was going right.”
Carr’s passing yardage is the most in a single-game in Glenwood’s history, breaking a record from nine years earlier (Grant Stivers).
“To be honest, I didn’t even know I broke the record until we got on the bus,” Carr said. “It feels great right now.”
Carr completed passes to six different players, but his top targets were senior John Palmer and junior Ryan Blum. Palmer had six receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns, and Blum pulled in four balls for 121 yards and a score of his own. Silas Bales and Cole Mayberry also had touchdown catches of 38 and 57 yards, respectively.
“During the summer, we were in the gym every morning pretty much throwing passes to each other,” Carr said. “Just getting the chemistry better and making sure we’re on the same page for every single route.”
The success comes after a change in offensive philosophy from a year ago. Carr’s multiple talents appear to play pretty well with the new-look Rams.
“This year, I pretty much have the freedom to do what I want,” he said. “It’s all in the ‘gun pretty much, and it’s a lot faster and more electric.”
Carr and the Rams will travel to Sioux City to meet Bishop Heelan Catholic (0-1) on Friday evening. The Crusaders lost a tight 20-13 decision to Sioux City East in Week 1.
“They’re a pretty good team,” Carr said. “We’ll just have to come out strong like we did against Carroll and just play our game.”
Brian Bertini will be in Sioux City on Friday evening, providing reports for KMA Sports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear the complete interview with Carr linked below.