(Glenwood) -- Glenwood senior Noah Clark will continue his football career at Grand View University. Clark made it official by inking with the Vikings in a ceremony held at Glenwood High School Wednesday morning.
"I'm just really excited to see what I can do at the next level and to further my studies and just keep getting better," Clark said.
Clark, who played on the offensive and defensive line for the Rams under Coach Cory Faust, says playing college football is a dream come true.
"It's kind of always been my dream ever since I was little," Clark said. "I've just loved football. It's the thing I've put all my time and effort into."
Clark's journey to Grand View began when he sent his tapes to Offensive Line Coach Adam Dutcher.
"He just told me he'd like to have the opportunity to work with me," Clark said.
According to Clark, the coaching staff, the campus and their engineering program were what drew him to Des Moines.
"They're really nice people, they have a nice campus and a degree program that I want to get into," Clark said.
The Vikings finished 2019 13-1, qualified for the NAIA National Semifinals and won their eighth Heart of America Athletic Conference in the past nine years. The Vikings' recent success was also a large draw for Clark.
"It was really nice to get an offer from somewhere that has had some success in their football program and I'm excited to get to go play there," Clark said.
Clark will be joined at Grand View by Denison-Schleswig's Austin Korner, who also signed with the Vikings.
The complete interview with Clark can be viewed below.