(Glenwood) -- Glenwood sixth grader Mason Koehler captured his first state championship this past weekend at the AAU Kids Wrestling Championships.
Koehler, who placed second each of the last two seasons and third three years ago, says it was a dream come true for him.
“I waited so long for this,” Koehler said. “It felt great. It really just feels awesome. I trained really hard for this.”
Koehler, the 138-pound champion of the 5th-6th grade division, wrestles for both the Powerhouse Wrestling Club in Council Bluffs and for the Glenwood Wrestling Club.
“I go to (Powerhouse or Glenwood) about three times a week,” Koehler said. “Keith Massey and Nate Harm at Powerhouse and Glenwood’s Tucker Weber and Adam Boothe have really helped me in training.”
Koehler first found the sport of wrestling when he was about three years old.
“I actually saw a high school dual,” he said. “I saw this big kid throw this dude, and there was a big smack. I was like, ‘Dang, I could do that.’”
In the future, Koehler would like to continue to win state championships.
“I really want to win some more,” he said. “I’d like to win state as a high schooler. It seems like it’d be really cool.”
Listen to the complete interview with Koehler linked below.