(Glenwood) -- Glenwood senior standout Joslyn Lewis made her college decision official this weekend.
Lewis, who averaged 1.89 kills per set and had 26 blocks in her junior year, will play volleyball at Benedictine in Atchison, Kansas.
“I love the coaching staff,” Lewis said. “The facilities are good, and all the girls were great and so nice. I like the small town, but the campus is big. You kind of get the small-town feeling, but you also get the bigger campus.”
Lewis says she chose Benedictine over other interest from Hastings and Morningside.
“I went to Benedictine, and I just immediately knew,” Lewis added.
The multi-sport standout with the Rams says she will look to maintain her status as an outside hitter with the Ravens.
“They have an outside that is graduating this year,” Lewis said. “She’s an all-around six-rotation player and is super good. They have good competition in the (Heart of America Conference). It just depends on how I play and put in effort.”
Lewis adds she is looking to major in something pertaining to biology. Hear her complete interview embedded below.