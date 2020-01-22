(Glenwood) -- Glenwood junior Abby McIntyre is ready to make up for lost time when she hits the mat at this weekend's Iowa Wrestling Coaches & Officials Association Girls State Wrestling Tournament.
McIntyre missed last year's tournament with a concussion and was sidelined earlier this season with a broken foot.
"I had to sit out for a little bit, but I got right back into practices, morning workouts and now it's going good," McIntyre told KMA Sports.
Being forced to sit the first-part of the season was tough for McIntyre.
"It kinda sucked," McIntyre said. "This summer I went to so many tournaments and did fairly good, so starting out the season on the sideline, I was not happy about it."
McIntyre's venture into wrestling began 11 years ago after watching her older brothers wrestle.
"I just kinda fell in love with it because I used to always go down and watch my brothers practice," McIntyre said. "I saw my brother throw a kid in a headlock and saw him crying and was like, I want to do that."
McIntyre had a busy, but productive off-season before her injury, placing fourth at nationals over the summer.
McIntyre's recent successes have earned her the top ranking in the state at 132 pounds by IAWrestle and 11th nationally by FloWrestling at 138 pounds. The rankings speak to McIntyre's ability, but she's not paying much attention to them.
"I try to put blinders on," McIntyre said of the rankings. "It's cool to be ranked, but the summer going into nationals I wasn't ranked at all and I got fourth. I believe it's just a number."
McIntyre will certainly be one of the favorites to claim the championship this weekend at 132 pounds and is eager for the opportunity after she missed out on last year's tournament.
"I was very, very bummed out about (missing the tournament)," McIntyre said. "It just motivates me so much that maybe I could not be the first girl to win 132, but I could definitely be the second if I continue to work hard."
McIntyre will be one of many KMAland wrestlers participating at this weekend's tournament, which will be held at Waverly-Shell Rock High School in Waverly Friday and Saturday. Action will begin Friday evening at 5 p.m. 376 wrestlers are registered in 11 weight classes: 106, 113, 120, 126, 132, 138, 145, 152, 170, 195 and 285.
"My mindset is just to go out there, know what I know, do what I do best and that's to wrestle," McIntyre said.
The complete interview with McIntyre can be heard below.