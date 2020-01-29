(KMAland) -- The growth of Iowa girls wrestling was on full display this past weekend in Waverly at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association State Girls Wrestling Tournament.
The future of Iowa girls wrestling certainly looks bright, too, with outstanding growth in this year’s tournament compared to last year’s inaugural event. There were some near misses at last year’s tournament, but this year KMAland nabbed its first girls state championship.
Glenwood junior Abby McIntyre, who was injured and unable to compete last season, won the 132-pound championship.
“It was pretty cool,” McIntyre said. “I don’t even know what was going through my head throughout the tournament. Just to go out and get it done, I guess.”
McIntyre certainly did just that in winning by fall, technical fall, a 9-5 decision and then took another fall victory in the championship.
“Honestly, it was shocking,” McIntyre said. “It just showed all of my hard work. This weekend really showed how hard I’ve worked in the wrestling room throughout the years.”
McIntyre says capturing the first girls wrestling championship in KMAland history is an important step for the sport in the area.
“It means a lot,” she said. “It shows how much we’ve pushed for this sport. When I first started, I would have to sign up for tournaments under Andy or Andrew. It just shows how far the sport has come.”
McIntyre says her next plan is to compete at nationals in late February in Colorado. Listen to the complete interview with McIntyre linked below.