(KMAland) -- Glenwood’s John Palmer continued a dream senior season recently with a commitment to play for one of the top junior college football programs in the nation.
The Rams senior was one of the top wide receivers in KMAland this fall, finishing with 52 receptions for 934 yards and 11 touchdowns.
“(Quarterback Zach Carr) and I started a month after the (2018) season,” Palmer told KMA Sports. “We had a losing season, and we didn’t want to go out that way. We were constantly out throwing, and the chemistry we built over the offseason made it a lot easier.”
Glenwood had a turnaround season behind Palmer and many other members of their senior class, going 7-3 and advancing back to the state playoffs. In February, in the midst of a breakout basketball season, Palmer officially announced his commitment to Iowa Western.
“The coaches, the tradition and the facilities are really nice,” Palmer said. “Coach (Scott) Strohmeier and his assistants are so easy to talk to. Anything you need, they’re there for you.”
Palmer says he knows several athletes that went into the Iowa Western program and left with nothing but good things to say.
“They said it’s the best thing that changed their life,” Palmer added. “You go in looking like one thing and come out looking totally different. It’s not going to put you in a bad place.”
While Palmer made a big impact on the offensive side of the ball, he also had a strong season in the defensive backfield. The Rams senior finished with 27 tackles, an interception and two fumble recoveries.
At this point, he expects to start on offense, but he could make a move to the other side of the ball if needed.
“They said I’ll start at receiver,” Palmer said, “but if the depth chart calls for it I’ll move to DB. They said you compete for a spot every week, and there are really good athletes to compete with every day.”
Palmer made his comments on Tuesday’s Upon Further Review. Click below to listen to the complete interview.