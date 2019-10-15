(Glenwood) -- Elle Scarborough and the Glenwood volleyball team have been red hot of late.
The Rams (25-8) have won 19 of their past 21 matches and are set for a big home meeting tonight with Lewis Central - a match that can he heard on KMA 960.
On Tuesday’s KMAland Catch Up on Upon Further Review, Scarborough talked with KMA Sports about a week full of milestones. The reigning Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Athlete of the Week recently broke the single-season and career record at Glenwood for kills.
“I guess I wasn’t really planning on breaking any records, but one day I was looking at the record board,” Scarborough said. “I thought maybe I should just go get that. I’m glad it happened, and I couldn’t have done it without my team.”
Meanwhile, the Rams were on their way to an eight-win week that helped them set a new standard for wins in the program’s history.
“Things have been going pretty well with us,” Scarborough said. “We had a good win last Tuesday against Harlan, but we fell to St. Albert, unfortunately. At Indianola, we had to switch up some things, but winning the tournament definitely showed our depth and how well we can do even with some lineup changes.”
Hear the call tonight on KMA 960 with Brent Barnett and Brian Bertini, beginning at 7:15 PM. Listen to the complete interview with Scarborough linked below.