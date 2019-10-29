(Glenwood) -- Glenwood’s first set of this year’s tournament trail didn’t go according to plan. In fact, it was probably the exact opposite of their plan.
However, the KMAland 3A/4A/5A Rams (29-12) shook off a disastrous opener to take an 11-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17 4A regional semifinal win over Norwalk on Tuesday.
“I think going into this game we were a little timid,” Coach Chelsey Hirt told KMA Sports. “We flipped our middles (after the first set), just a little bit of intimidation factor for our sophomore middles. We just kind of ran with it in the second set.”
Glenwood’s tough opening frame gave way to the final three sets that saw the Rams serve 13 aces, produce 7 blocks and lean on a balanced hitting attack.
First, the serving. Grace Boles found her groove early in the second and finished the night with six ace serves.
“I’ve really been working on (the serve),” Boles said. “It’s a thing we work on a lot in practice. We do a cone drill in practice, and we always try to get it in that back corner.”
Joslyn Lewis and Kennedy Jones pitched in three aces of their own. While Norwalk opened the night with three blocks and several more misdirected shots, the Rams eventually found their own blocking groove with three each in sets two and four and another in set three.
Meanwhile, Elle Scarborough and Lewis led the hitting attack. Following a slow start, Scarborough finished with a team-high 14 winners, including eight in the final set. Lewis added 12 kills and four aces on the evening.
“I think I played pretty well,” Lewis said. “It’s been a struggle confidence-wise. I just think I wanted to leave everything out there (in my final home match).”
Glenwood used big runs in the final three sets to guide them to the win. After splitting the first 24 points in the second frame, the Rams scored 13 of the final 17. They added a 13-2 run to close out the third set, and they scored 13 of the first 17 in the final stanza.
“We knew they were going to be tough,” Coach Hirt added. “I told the girls we are playing Glenwood tonight. You look at everything they do, it was us to a T, except they had a better hitting percentage. So we knew our block had to be up tonight.”
Six different girls had at least one block assist on the evening with Brynlee Arnold finishing with four. Jones added three of her own, and Lewis and Kendall Bardsley had two apiece.
Offensively, Boles finished with 19 assists while Kelly Embray had 17. Bardsley also added seven kills in the victory.
Glenwood now turns their attention to a 4A regional final with KMAland No. 4 Lewis Central. The Titans handled Harlan in straight sets on Tuesday and hold a sweep of Glenwood earlier this month.
“I’ve never had that experience before,” Lewis said of the regional final and potential state trip. “We come hungry every game, especially against LC.”
“We can’t let them phase us,” Hirt added. “It’s going to take losing who they are. The name has always been an issue since I’ve been here. Now we’re starting to beat those (name) teams, and I think the confidence is better. I think it’s going to take a lot more of that confidence.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Hirt, Boles and Lewis below.