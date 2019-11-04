(Council Bluffs) -- In order to make history, Glenwood volleyball had to beat a team nobody on their roster had ever beat before. And they had to do it in that team’s home gym. Just 19 days after being swept by them in their own gym.
With all that stacked against them, the Rams did it. They made history.
“There’s been so much talent here,” Coach Chelsey Hirt said. “I came in here (not believing) this was a thing - never having been (to state). It’s been awesome to watch them grow as a team.”
The Rams (30-12) won a 4A regional final over Lewis Central (28-7) on Monday night, 25-23, 27-25, 22-25, 23-25, 15-9. It was their first win over LC in 1,483 days, and it clinched their first trip to state in all of the days.
CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GAME CDS
“Oh my gosh,” Jaeda Wilson said. “All day, we’ve been saying that we had a good feeling about today. It’s surreal, honestly.”
“We knew this was our last shot,” Taryn Bertini added. “We never beat Lewis Central in our careers, so why not do it now? This is the best team we’ve ever had. Our connection is so good, and I just knew we were going to win this one.”
To make history, Glenwood simply won a pair of sets they shouldn’t, dropped a set that they shouldn’t and used a 7-point streak to take the fifth and deciding set.
As history drew closer, more and more fans found their way into the LC gym. And with every swing from LC senior star Megan Witte that history seemed to start slipping away.
But there was no denying history on this night. Behind Brynlee Arnold’s blocking, balanced hitting and some good old-fashioned mind tricks from Coach Hirt, Glenwood found their way to an eventual dog pile on the LC logo.
“I think the chemistry and the energy stayed fairly consistent tonight,” Hirt said. “They had big runs on us, but we were able to (make our own runs) to eliminate that. I felt like we were a crunch time team tonight. They knew it, they wanted it and they weren’t scared.”
Arnold’s block was the game changer. In all, the 6-foot-3 sophomore had 12 swats to surpass the single-season record at the school. She had four in set one, six in set two and one each in the fourth and fifth sets.
“It’s crazy,” Arnold said. “My goal for tonight was to break that record. I wanted my team to win so bad, and I knew we needed the blocks tonight.”
“I’ve been messaging her throughout the season, letting her know she’s surpassed our blocks leader from last season,” Hirt said. “Tonight, she needed 11 (to break the record), and she got 12. That was exactly what we needed.”
Arnold was hardly alone, as Glenwood finished the night with 19 total blocks. Taryn Bertini was involved in eight, Elle Scarborough and Kendall Bardsley were in on five each and Kennedy Jones finished with three total blocks on the evening.
Meanwhile, the offense kept the LC defense guessing. Scarborough finished with a team-high 15 kills while Joslyn Lewis had 13, Bertini finished with seven, Arnold had six and Bardsley put down five.
Grace Boles passed out 23 assists for the offense while Kelly Embray finished the night with 18 assists. Both Boles and Jones finished with two aces each in the win.
And yeah, there were the mind tricks, too. Coach Hirt noticed for years the mental advantage LC held over her team. At times, the belief just didn’t seem to be there. So, she had to come up with something to change that mentality.
“We decided we were playing a different team tonight,” Hirt joked. “We came up with a different team name. They weren’t Lewis Central. They were just the team in blue. We used that tonight, and I think that helped if we thought about it that way.”
In each of the first four sets, LC beat Glenwood to 20. The Rams, though, used impressive runs to take the opening two frames. In set one, they went from down 20-16 to a 25-23 victory. The second set saw a 19-10 deficit dissipate with a 13-4 run to spur them on to a 2-0 advantage.
Lewis Central made their own run in the third, quickly erasing an early 10-4 hole with an 8-0 run on their way to the win. The fourth was back and forth with the teams sharing nine ties on up to 22 apiece. Witte, though, slammed in winners for points 23 and 25 to force the fifth.
In the fifth, the Titans scored four of the first five before Glenwood responded with a 7-0 stretch. The run extended to an 11-2 run, and LC would get no closer than five the rest of the way.
All of it added up to a historic night for the Glenwood program, which will play a 4A state quarterfinal next Tuesday at 6:00 against top-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
“We’re going to stay hungry,” Coach Hirt said. “We’re not done. We’re going to fight. We’ll find out who we play and put together a game plan. There’s nothing to lose at this point, and if anything, our goal is to win state.”
View complete video interviews with Coach Hirt, Arnold, Bertini and Wilson below.
Witte led Lewis Central with a match-high 25 kills while Delaney Esterling had 14 and Madisyn Havermann had 14 apiece and Presley Rodenburg finished with 10. Natalie Driver had 35 assists on the evening. Witte, Esterling, Rodenburg, Driver, Rachel Cushing, Savannah Fisher and Lauren Payne all suited for the final time.