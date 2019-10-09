(Glenwood) -- After a huge 28-21 district win over Harlan last week, Glenwood is looking to stay unbeaten in district play when they head to ADM Friday night.
The KMAland No. 3 ranked Rams (5-1, 2-0) had impressive nights from Ryan Blum, Zach Carr, John Palmer, and the offensive line in the win over the Cyclones. Blum hauled in three passes for 78 yards and two touchdowns, Carr threw for 317 yards and three scores, and Palmer had six receptions for 128 yards and a touchdown.
"I'm really proud of our guys," Glenwood head coach Cory Faust said about the win over Harlan. "We have not started the game the last three weeks very well. Credit our opponents, they are all very good. Our guys kept battling (Friday) and didn't flinch. I'm really proud of them for that."
Coach Faust knows this Glenwood team has had a special year so far and hopes that continues through the last three weeks of the regular season. He says they've made big strides since the first game of the year.
"Every team is a little bit different and we've been kind of figuring out our identity," Faust said. "You can kind of tell some things in practice, but until you get on the field you don't know what you've got. We just kind of been making sure we have guys in the right spots and then guys getting game experience. We're playing a lot of new players. Even the guys that aren't new players, there's been a lot of different things that we've been doing on both sides of the ball."
Glenwood gets an ADM team this week that is 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the district. They have wins this season over Perry, Grinnell, Boone, and Creston just this past week. They have outscored their opponents 229-123.
"They have a very dynamic quarterback, some really good linemen, the front four on defense is really good, and then they have some really good skill players to go with it," Faust said. "I think they have the state's leader in receptions right now, and then another receiver who is up there as well. They are very tough to defend and are very well coached on defense. In our district it's a dog fight every week, which is challenging but makes it a lot of fun."
ADM quarterback Tate Stine-Smith has 1,302 passing yards this season with 14 touchdowns. He's also carried the ball 98 times for a team high 482 yards and seven scores on the ground. Lucas Ray has 39 receptions this year for 425 yards and two touchdowns, while Nathan Conrad has hauled in 33 passes for 481 yards and six scores.
KMA reporter Brian Bertini will provide live reports from Adel Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Coach Faust's full interview can be found below.