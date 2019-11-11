(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Rams will make their state volleyball debut in less than 36 hours when they take on top seeded Sergeant Bluff-Luton in a Class 4A Quarterfinal Tuesday night on KMA-FM.
"It's taken a couple of days to let it set in," Glenwood Coach Chelsey Hirt told KMA Sports, "Just watching how much the community has reached out to us is really cool. It's just been an awesome collaboration for anybody."
Glenwood's girls athletic programs have been no strangers to success over the past few seasons. The girls cross country team just made their third consecutive trip to state, the track team was the 3A state champion last year and they also made a regional final in basketball last year.
"I think it's really showing how strong our female athletes are here in Glenwood," Hirt said, "I think Glenwood itself in the last couple years has been working on making great athletes. Seeing it throughout all of our sports shows just how much work our athletes are putting in."
Glenwood's first trip to state comes on the heels of a thrilling five set upset victory over Lewis Central in a regional final last Monday night.
"I finally got to actually watch it," Hirt joked, "Two things stood out to me. I could hear the girls talking and that's been a goal of ours and the energy level was there, too."
The Rams' trip to state also means that a trio of senior contributors: Taryn Bertini, Kendall Bardsley and Jaeda Wilson will finish their volleyball careers in Cedar Rapids.
"This group is just one of the most fun teams I've ever coached and I've coached a lot of girls," Hirt said.
The Rams' (30-12) "surprise" means they drew the eight seed and the state tournament and will now turn their attention to top ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The Warriors come into Tuesday night with a record of 34-3 and advanced to state with a sweep of Carroll in a regional final.
According to Hirt, that is just fine with her and her team.
"I think we are OK with it," Hirt said, "We are at the point in our season where it doesn't matter who we are playing. We are playing and we love to play, we want to play and we're going to give 100 percent."
Hirt says her team will approach this contest the same way they did against Lewis Central, and with nothing to lose.
"It's going to be the same kind of goals we went into looking at LC. Losing the name, losing what seed they are. There's nothing to lose. Our goal is to win state and get through that first round and if they keep their focus on the energy, communication and doing what we've got to do with the logistics, they'll be just fine."
KMA Sports will have live play-by-play from Tuesday's Class 3A Quarterfinal between Glenwood and Sergeant Bluff-Luton at 4 p.m. on KMA-FM 99.1 with Derek Martin. The complete interview with Coach Hirt can be found below.