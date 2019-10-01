(Glenwood) -- It’s fair to say, Glenwood has hit their stride as we reach the turning point of the volleyball season.
The KMAland 4A/5A No. 5 and state No. 12 Rams (17-7) are riding their most impressive stretch of the season at the moment. Coach Chelsey Hirt’s squad has won 11 of their last 12 matches and just had a streak of wins in 21 consecutive sets.
“Our team is on a high right now,” Hirt told KMA Sports. “It was nice to see them come from that after starting a little slow this season.”
After splitting their first 12 matches of the year, the Rams are now in a groove. It figured to be a little rocky in the early going, though, with the loss of a strong senior class and some moving parts within this year’s team.
“We have brand new middles and two new right sides,” Hirt said. “That’s a lot of players to replenish. The two middles are working their butts off, and they’re doing well for us. They were able to push through the frustration, and I’m really proud of them.”
Junior Elle Scarborough leads the team this season with 3.93 kills per set while senior Benedictine recruit Joslyn Lewis is second at 2.65. Sophomore Brynlee Arnold is one of the new middles, averaging 1.22 kills per set, and seniors Taryn Bertini and Kendall Bardsley – new to the right side – have contributed 0.65 and 0.69 kills per set, respectively.
Junior setters Grace Boles and Kelly Embray have combined to average 7.48 assists per set, and senior libero Jaeda Wilson continues to hold things down in the back row with 3.38 digs per set. Other contributors include sophomores Kennedy Jones and Abby Hughes, junior Victoria Hays and senior Maggie Russmann.
“We’re communicating a lot more,” Hirt noted. “We focus, in practice, on what you can say and do to make sure you’re out of your head. We’ve focused on the big runs. We can make some runs, but we’ve given up some big runs, so we’ve really hammered down on keeping that (to a minimum).”
Following a strong 4-1 showing at the Nevada Tournament this past weekend, the Rams are taking some time off. They won’t see the floor in match competition again until next Tuesday when they travel to Harlan for a triangular with the host Cyclones and St. Albert.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Hirt linked below.