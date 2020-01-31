(Glenwood) -- A rebuilding year of sorts for Glenwood wrestling has seen some growing pains, but the Rams are continuing to improve as they head into this weekend's Hawkeye Ten Wrestling Tournament.
The Rams, under the tutelage of first-year Coach Tucker Weber, have just two seniors on their roster. While they've lacked experience, the Rams have continued to compete and improve each week.
"We're improving each week," Weber said. "We've got a really young team with just two seniors and they keep improving and that's the main thing we're focused on right now."
The Rams finished the Hawkeye Ten dual season 3-7 in conference duals and are currently 7-8 in dual action. This year has left the Rams hopeful that their youth will pay dividends in the future for the program.
"We've got some numbers in the freshman class," Weber said. "If those kids stick it out and keep improving, I think we're going to have some real solid kids."
Weber also feels that his team's chemistry and cohesiveness has been beyond their years.
"They've got better at team camaraderie, cheering for each other and sportsmanship," Weber said. "Sometimes it's not always about winning and losing. They're really nice kids and been fun to work with."
However, as always, there's still room for improvement.
"We just got to sharpen up a couple tools, keep working in some key positions and try to score as many points as we can," Weber said.
Tate Mayberry (138), Dalton Book (152), CJ Carter (170), Mitch Mayberry (182), Sully Woods (195) and Noah Clark (285) have been key cogs for the Rams lineup this season.
This weekend, the Rams will turn their attention to the Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet in Red Oak followed by hosting a Class 2A sectional on February 8th and traveling to Atlantic on February 15th for the district meet.
"We go into every weekend trying to win it all," Weber said. "We're looking to avenge some losses, try to get some get conference champs and try to place as high as we can."
KMA Sports will be in Red Oak for the Hawkeye Ten Tournament Saturday. Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier will have the call of the finals Saturday afternoon on KMA 960. The complete interview with Coach Weber can be heard below.