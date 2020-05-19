(Glenwood) -- Glenwood senior Zander Carda's opportunity to play football at Waldorf has fulfilled a lifelong dream and left him at a loss for words.
"It means the world to me," Carda said. "I've dreamt of this for so long. I can't even think of words to explain it. Just so thankful for everyone that's helped me through it."
Carda says his opportunity with Waldorf began during his junior season.
"I got a letter of recruitment, and I was like 'OK, this might turn into something,'" Carda said.
That "something" turned out to be a commitment to the Warriors, who went 7-3 in 2019.
"They're all about just getting better and being the best they can be for each other," Carda said. "They're team-oriented, and I want to be a part of that."
Carda says he was immediately attracted to Waldorf by its coaching staff -- led by Coach Josh Littrell.
"I loved the coaches," Carda said. "I really felt part of the team already. I loved their facilities, too. The campus is so nice. I loved it all."
Carda anticipates his impact at Waldorf will likely come on the defensive line, and he's already putting in work to improve his game.
"I want to work on my pass rush," Carda said. "I've been practicing on trash cans, just getting around them and working on using my hands more and attacking first and working moves to get around them."
Carda plans to study education at Waldorf with the hopes of someday becoming a teacher or administrator and hopes to continue to improve -- in the classroom and on the field when he gets to Forest City.
"One of my goals is to make it to a top spot on the depth chart and to get my degree," he said.
Carda will be joined at Waldorf by a handful of KMAland alums including Drew Buckholdt (Exira-EHK), Jarod McKee (CAM) and Chris Jones (Stanton).
The complete interview with Carda can be heard below.