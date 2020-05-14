(Glenwood) -- Glenwood two-way standout Cole Mayberry is taking his talents to Central College.
The first-team all-district defensive end considered several schools, but Central just kept standing out.
“I just felt the most wanted at Central,” Mayberry explained on Thursday’s KMAland Catch Up. “They really kept calling me and stayed engaged, especially once the coronavirus shutdown started.”
The 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect finished this past fall with 37.5 tackles and 11.5 total tackles for loss.
“I really liked (head coach Jeff McMartin and defensive coordinator Nick Mulder) and the rest of the defensive staff there,” Mayberry said. “I really felt like they’re relatable to my high school coaches.”
Mayberry also played a bit on the offensive end, scoring 13 offensive touchdowns, but Central likes him on the defensive side.
“They want me to start at outside linebacker, and if I bulk up I could move down to the defensive line,” Mayberry said. “But the plan is to stay outside.”
Mayberry is one of six Glenwood seniors that will continue their football careers at the next level. For Mayberry, it’s a dream come true.
“I talked about this since I was a fourth grader,” he said. “To see it happen and actually know what I’m going to do this fall is really exciting. I’m excited for what’s next.”
Listen to the complete interview with Mayberry linked below.