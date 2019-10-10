(Glidden) -- Glidden-Ralston volleyball clinched at least a share of the Rolling Valley Conference championship on Tuesday night with a sweep of state-ranked Coon Rapids-Bayard.
The Wildcats (14-4 overall, 7-0 RVC) will look to clinch the outright championship tonight when they host Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
“They just continue – point to point and game to game – improving,” Coach Kevin Schon told KMA Sports.
And that’s been the aim since Coach Schon and assistant Lonnie Miller took over the program this season.
“We put in a new system at the start of the year,” Schon said. “Basically every kid had new duties or different responsibilities. We just wanted a system that better matched the talent we felt we had.”
The Wildcats’ balance has been striking with junior Gretchen Wallace leading the charge in the middle with 3.90 kills per set and a ridiculous .605 kill efficiency. Seniors Talia Schon and Hannah Whitver average 2.31 and 1.74 kills per set, and junior Morgan Koehler is at 0.78.
“One thing we wanted to achieve was not have a rotation where we fall back,” Schon said. “There have been times this year when we even get a little stronger in the front row when we rotate.”
One of the important moves of the season came with Talia Schon moving from an all-conference setter to another middle hitter position.
“That has gone splendidly,” Coach Schon said. “She’s having the time of her life up there hitting, and we moved some kids that were JV last year (to the outside). You blend that with Hannah and Gretchen that already had great success last year, and you’ve got the makings of a fun team.”
With the setter position open, junior Kimberly Daily has stepped in and been fantastic. Daily is averaging 7.31 assists per set – tops in the Rolling Valley Conference.
“Her numbers are just one element that shows where’s she’s at,” Schon said. “(Lonnie’s) influence and work with Kim has been extremely beneficial. She was a good setter last year and has become a great setter this year. Her development has been tremendous.”
Coach Schon adds that it all starts with the passing, and the work of senior Jenna Klocke (1.80 digs per set), Talia Schon (1.80), Whitver (1.23) and junior Haley Onken (1.22) has been key to make it all come together. And that’s why they’re in the position they’re in with their only losses coming to higher-class or ranked schools ACGC (twice), Greene County and Underwood.
“That’s not bad,” Schon said. “That’s what helped build their character and helped them improve. From our end, we tried to balance (our schedule) with quality competition. Even in the losses, we felt we were equal to the task. When we’re at full strength, we feel we can play with anyone.”
Glidden-Ralston will look to make it a Rolling Valley double next weekend when they travel to Coon Rapids for the conference tournament. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Schon linked below.