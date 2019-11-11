(Glidden) -- Glidden-Ralston senior Talia Schon will officially sign a Letter of Intent on Wednesday with North Iowa Area Community College softball.
“NIACC has a very good softball program,” Schon told KMA Sports. “Last year, they were 30-18 and ranked in the top 20. They just have a really good program, and their coaches are really into analytics. I think they can really help develop me.”
Schon has been one of the area’s top hitters over the last several years, including this past summer when she hit .620 with a .670 on-base percentage and a .975 slugging percentage.
“I probably plan on playing second base or outfield, but the coaches evaluate everybody’s strengths,” Schon said. “They don’t really predetermine a position until they evaluate each player. So, I’ll probably just play it by ear and see how well I do.”
Schon says she also considered Northwest Missouri State, but NIACC fit her academic and athletic plans best. The Glidden-Ralston multi-sport standout hopes to study radiology.
Hear much more with Schon in the audio file below.