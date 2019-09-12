(Glidden) -- The showdowns in Class 8-Man District 8 begin this Friday evening. Glidden-Ralston is one of five teams in the league with a perfect 2-0 mark coming out of non-district play.
The KMAland No. 6 Wildcats will take to the road to open the district season when they meet KMAland No. 5 CAM, Anita – another of the 2-0 teams.
“I kind of saw this coming at the beginning of the season,” Glidden-Ralston coach Kreg Lensch told KMA Sports. “I think most of the preseason interviews I did, I felt there were four or five teams that could finish from first to fifth in this district.”
While the Wildcats are perfect – with wins over West Bend-Mallard and River Valley – Coach Lensch believes his team is still trying to find their footing.
“We’re really searching for an identity right now,” Lensch said. “Our talent level, I’m really happy with it. I think we have some kids that can really play and make plays, but we’re making way too many mistakes to be considered a really good team.”
Lensch says there have been far too many penalties and they've given up far too many big plays on the defensive side. They will need to get it shored up quick with the Cougars, who scored a combined 124 points in wins over Bedford and Stanton/Essex, on the horizon.
The good news is Coach Lensch is right about his talent. There’s so much talent that they’ve shuffled between four quarterbacks with hopes of finding mismatches in the backfield and on the outside.
Senior Grant Borkowski, who spent the large majority of the time taking snaps last year, is moving all over the field while fellow senior Nathan Brant and juniors Brigham Daniel and Kyle Olberding have also taken snaps under center.
Brant has thrown for a team-best 232 yards, but Borkowski is right behind him with 137, Daniel has 91 and Olberding has 56 (on one completion). Additionally, Borkowski leads the team with 159 yards rushing while Brant has 147, and senior Grant Fleecs has run for 69 yards.
And on the outside, Daniel has team-bests with eight receptions, 231 receiving yards and three touchdowns. However, Borkowski is right on his heels with seven catches for 111 yards and two scores, and Caden Smith has pulled in six balls for 87 yards and a touchdown. Even Brant has two touchdown catches on the year.
“We’re just trying to take advantage of any matchups we can get,” Lensch said. “We felt putting Grant at quarterback all year really got him beat up. We knew Nathan and Brigham could sling the ball, so we went in thinking we could take advantage of all three of them in a lot of different positions.”
The matchup with CAM certainly provides the sternest test of the season for the Wildcats. The Cougars have relied on the ground game with sophomore Lane Spieker rushing for 370 yards and four touchdowns.
“I can see (Coach Joe Wollum) is back to his old philosophy,” Lensch said. “He’s back to the bread and butter that I know he likes to coach. He takes advantage of the kids that he has. You have to stop the running game. You just do. You have to try to make them put it up in the air. There’s no doubt about that.”
KMA Sports will have Brian Stanley in Anita on Friday evening for the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the full coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 from 6:20 to midnight.