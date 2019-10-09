(Glidden) -- The Glidden-Ralston football team snapped a three-game losing skid in dominant fashion on Friday night, rolling to a 50-6 win over Boyer Valley.
“We try to get better every week,” Coach Kreg Lensch told KMA Sports. “We got into district play, and we found out our physicality level needed to step up. I thought it finally did this past Friday.”
Senior quarterback Grant Borkowski played exclusively under center on Friday evening after moving around the field during the early parts of the season. And it paid off to the tune of 186 yards passing, 100 yards rushing and four offensive touchdowns. He also added a punt return for a fifth score.
“At the beginning of the season, we tried to use him in other areas and take advantage of some of our other kids,” Lensch said. “A few injuries kind of limited that for us, so we’ve settled back in with him at quarterback. Physically, it’s kind of hard on him, but he’s played well.”
Lensch says the offensive line has continued to improve week to week and is very happy with how they dominated the line of scrimmage this past Friday. Their next matchup might make that a little more difficult.
The Wildcats (3-3 overall, 1-3 District 8) will look to start a winning streak this Friday when they travel to long-time Carroll County rival Coon Rapids-Bayard.
“They’re physical,” Lensch said. “They’re going to come out and really try to control the line of scrimmage. Defensively, they’re really aggressive, so you have to try to take advantage of that and try to counter that.”
The Crusaders (5-1, 3-1) are coming off their first loss of the season this past Friday night when they lost 37-12 to Audubon. Coach Lensch expects he will see a refocused CRB team.
“We’ve got to be ready to take on their physicality and match it,” he said. “It’s going to be a heck of a battle. It always is, and it’s always a fun one to be involved in.”
KMA Sports will have reports from Coon Rapids on Friday night with Adam Kiesel. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Lesnch linked below.