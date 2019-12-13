(KMAland) -- Iowa State’s Julian Good-Jones and Charlie Kolar were named to the Associated Press All-Big 12 First Team on Friday.
Good-Jones was picked at the offensive tackle position while Kolar is a unanimous choice at tight end. Quarterback Brock Purdy, running back Breece Hall and linebacker Marcel Spears Jr. are all second team choices from Iowa State.
Kansas running back Pooka Williams Jr. and Kansas State all-purpose player Joshua Youngblood and defensive end Wyatt Hubert were also picked to the first team.
Other second team members were tackle Hakeem Adeniji (Kansas), guard Josh Rivas (Kansas State) and punter Devin Anctil (Kansas State).