(Des Moines) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has granted approval for high school baseball and softball practices to begin June 1st.
"High school athletics was the logical place to start the process of bringing athletics back in season," Reynolds said.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union will have the final say in whether or not to continue with a season.
The spring sports season was canceled on April 24th due to concerns over COVID-19.
Reynolds also said the state is working towards a plan to eventually return youth sports as well.