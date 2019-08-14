(KMAland) -- Grand View is ranked No. 3 while Northwestern is 7th and Midland is 8th in the first NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Poll.
Grand View is behind Park (Mo.) and Columbia (Mo.) and just ahead of Missouri Baptist and Viterbo in the top five. Southern Oregon, Northwestern, Midland, Lindsey Wilson and Eastern Oregon rounds out the top 10.
Dordt is ranked No. 11 while Hastings is at No. 14 and Central Methodist is 17 in the first poll. Bellevue is also ranked at No. 22, and Ottawa (Kan.) is No. 25.
Morningside and Kansas Wesleyan are among others receiving votes. View the complete ranking here.