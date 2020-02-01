(Burlington Junction) — Jaycee Graves rebounded a missed shot and hit a game-winning put back in the final seconds of Friday night’s girls championship game of the Northwest Missouri Tournament in Burlington Junction. East Atchison won a 54-52 thriller over Worth County.
“We enter every tournament feeling like we should have the opportunity to win it,” East Atchison head coach Dustin Barnes told KMA Sports. “To come out on top, especially in a game like this against a state ranked Worth County team, it just feels great.”
The Wolves (19-1) found themselves trailing by double digits at times in the first quarter, however, they would lock things down on defense and pull within 22-20 at the break. A big 17-10 third quarter propelled East Atchison to a 37-32 lead heading into the final period. Throughout the fourth, the two teams exchanged leads several times in what turned out to be a classic championship game.
With under 15 seconds to play and the game tied 52-52, Wolves junior Morgan Parshall drove the lane from the right wing and put up a runner from the left side of the hoop. The shot went long off the board, but Graves was able to gain position, grab the offensive rebound, and hit the put back for the final margin. Jaycee scored 18 points in the win, all coming in the second half.
“It was a battle,” Graves said after the game. “To come back off our first loss of the season, this was a great game to show us where we’re at.”
The Parshall sisters had big nights for EA as Mercedes scored 14 points — including four three-pointers — and Morgan added 10 points. Junior Ella Rolf came off the bench and scored five points. Coach Barnes says the team has big goals for the rest of the season.
“I hope this game can show us a few things and send us to bigger and better things,” Barnes said. “We are in a loaded district again. The number two ranked team in Class 2 is in our district, but when we play like tonight and knock down a few shots, we’re a tough team to beat.”
Worth County dropped to 13-4 overall with Friday’s loss. Tigers senior forward Anna Gladstone led the team, and all scorers, with 21 points. Her fellow senior teammate Regan Allee added 14.
Video interviews with Coach Barnes and Graves can be found below.
BOYS THIRD PLACE: North Nodaway 51 West Nodaway 47
The North Nodaway boys won a wild 51-47 third place game over West Nodaway Friday night. The Mustangs started out hot with a 21-8 lead in the first quarter, but the Rockets fought back to eventually take the lead late in the third. Several lead changes occurred in the fourth, with the Mustangs pulling away in the final minute for the four-point win.
“I was proud of our guys,” North Nodaway head coach Jake Shipman said. “This is the third time we’ve played West Nodaway and we wanted to get the rubber match. I felt like the boys played well and played together. We started hot in the first quarter and couldn’t miss. Things went cold in the third, but we weathered the storm and did what we needed to get the win.”
The Mustangs (9-8) had a big performance from senior shooting guard Austin Bird. He scored 22 points in the game, 20 of which came in the first half.
“It’s a team we really wanted to beat,” Bird said. “It’s always fun playing them because we have a co-op in other sports and it’s always a competitive game when we play. I think we came together as a team and just had that momentum. We came in and took care of business.”
Bird’s teammate, senior Tyler Bix, scored 11 points. He hit two crucial free throws and a layup in the final minute that proved to be a big difference in the victory.
“In the beginning we came out hot,” Bix said. “Everybody was hitting and everything was going smoothly. The defense was sharp. In about the second quarter, our legs really started to feel it. Shots stopped falling, but we stayed in the game. We kept sticking to the game plan and pushing through it. We stayed focused and didn’t let the crowd get to us.”
North Nodaway senior Ryan Riley had a good night as well as he scored 10 points. Additionally, junior Andrew Blackford added eight. Overall, Coach Shipman was happy with the team’s performance.
“We built confidence more than anything,” Shipman said. “We’ve been learning from things that give us trouble so that we can prepare for them. We’ll try to make them not as big of a problem for us down the stretch of the season.”
West Nodaway is now 7-11 after falling short to the Mustangs. Junior Tyler Blay led the team with 14 points, sophomores Hunter Dawson and Dawson Fast both scored nine, and freshman Bracxten Rohlmeier added eight.
Video interviews with Coach Shipman, Bird, and Bix can be found below.