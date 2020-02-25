(Gower) -- The East Atchison girls started the postseason the same way they ended the regular season.....with a dominant win. The Wolves relied on a strong third quarter and opportunistic defense to pull away from St. Joseph Christian and capture the 66-34 victory in a Class 2 District 16 first round contest heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
"We knew they'd come out and be ready for us," Coach Dustin Barnes said. "Our shots weren't falling earlier. Everything's little tighter come districts and first-time playing here."
East Atchison led 18-11 after one quarter and St. Joseph Christian scored the first bucket of the second to whittle the deficit down to five. However, East Atchison eventually rattled off a 17-3 run to take a 35-16 lead into halftime. They pulled away in the second half, leading 56-23 and cruising to a 66-34 victory
The Wolves were dealt some early adversity when regular starter Kilea Cooper was sidelined with an illness forcing freshman Natalie Hedlund to step in. Hedlund played beyond her years Monday night, posting 10 points, five rebounds and three steals while also creating a noticeable spark defensively.
"Tonight, she didn't play like a freshman," Barnes said. "She played the ceiling we knew she had. She created a spark and got everyone else going."
Senior Jaycee Graves posted another stellar performance with 27 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists.
"Once we started pounding it in, it was at our game," Graves said.
Graves' dominance was even more important for the Wolves tonight because of their struggles shooting from the outside. The Wolves missed nine of their first 10 triples and only made three the entire game.
"We knew if we could get the ball inside, we could score on this team," Barnes said. "Whenever the outside game's not hitting, we got to have those."
Jesse Graves added nine points while Morgan Parshall also added seven points for the Wolves.
St. Joseph Christian was led by 16 points from Jacqueline Carlson. The Lions close the season with a record of 8-16.
East Atchison improves to 25-1 on the season and advance to a Class 2 District 16 semifinal against Mid-Buchanan Wednesday night at 7:30. Wednesday's semifinal will be a rematch of last year's district final, where the Dragons ended East Atchison season with a 73-69 victory.
"We're just going to have to play with the energy we had in the third quarter, do the things that make us successful and play our game," Barnes said.
Wednesday night's Mid-Buchanan/East Atchison contest can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1 with Trevor Maeder on the call.
Complete interviews with Graves and Coach Barnes can be viewed below.