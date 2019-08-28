(Griswold) -- One of the areas most thrilling football games in week zero was the overtime battle between Griswold and Ar-We-Va. Even though Coach Andy Everett's Tigers came up short in a 56-50 loss, he believes confidence is sky high heading into this week's road test with Southeast Warren.
"Our kids showed a lot of heart last week," Everett said on KMA's Wednesday Sports Feature. "They did a lot of great things and the effort was tremendous. I cannot fault them at all. If you didn't have a dog in the hunt, and were wondering around Ar-We-Va's sesquicentennial and stopped by the game, you saw one hell of a game."
In last week's loss, the rushing numbers really stand out in Griswold's effort. Senior quarterback Derek Mueller carried the ball 19 times for 235 yards and three touchdowns, freshman Cale Swain had 10 carries for 100 yards and a score, while Lane Mueller added 24 attempts for 70 yards and two rushing scores.
"Derek is a tremendous quarterback," Coach Everett said. "He really should be considered for all-state at the end of the season. He can throw the ball well and can run very well. He's a tremendous senior leader. Lane runs really hard, and we're expecting to get him going for even more yards here. The freshman, Cale, has done a nice job of filling in."
Coach Everett noted the offensive line put together a solid night of opening up running lanes.
"Colten Tasto was at tight end and Colton Turner is the other tight end. Hunter Jackson worked into the offensive line along with Alex Hartman. Seth Butler is our center and is a very good senior leader. Sam Olsen and Brayden Stirek both did a nice job on the line as well. The line is really coming along, but we have some more work to do with them."
Now, Griswold hits the road for a second straight week to open the 2019 season. Friday night they get Southeast Warren, a team that made a trip to the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls just one season ago. Like the Tigers, Southeast Warren played during week zero. They fell to Montezuma 68-42.
"They did lose some seniors that were really good, but they are still a very good football team," Everett said on Friday night's game. "I saw the tape of them playing Montezuma and they played really good. Southeast Warren is very good again. They have a running back, number 13, that they like to get the ball to a lot. Their quarterback is also very good."
Troy Nicklaus will have live reports from Lacona Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Hear all of our coverage on AM 960 and FM 99.1, beginning at 6:20 PM. Coach Everett's full interview can be found below.