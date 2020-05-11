(Griswold) -- A year removed from coming painstakingly close to the state tournament, the Griswold girls golf team saw its chances of a trip to the state tournament dashed before a season could start.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union's decision to cancel the spring sports season left the Tigers as one of many teams throughout the state asking what-if.
"It is very disappointing for those girls," Coach Jason Reynolds said. "They were improving so much the past few years. They were really learning how to play golf. They were so close to making it to the state tournament as a team last year. I know they're all disappointed."
Last year, the Tigers qualified two individuals for the state meet, but missed qualifying as a team by one stroke.
The Tigers returned every contributor from last season and were heavily motivated after last year's close call with the state tournament.
"When the girls started thinking about their rounds and how they could have saved a shot here or there, it was a big disappointment for them," Reynolds said. "I know they definitely had a chip on their shoulder and a lot of confidence going into this year."
While the Tigers had confidence this season, they never had practice, at least not formally.
"We didn't even get a chance to talk to the girls," Reynolds said. "They called school on a Sunday night and our team meeting was scheduled for the following Monday. I know a few of them made it and were practicing and prepping for the season. But for the most part, there was some girls we didn't even talk to."
The Tigers lineup consisted of just one senior -- Kami Howell.
"She's kind of new to the game," Reynolds said, "but she was really enjoying the game. Really learning to play the game and improving a lot. I feel bad for her."
Jenna Reynolds, Brooke Berg, Mikala Pelzer and Shelby Steffen were also expected to be key contributors for the Tigers.
Reynolds was the regional champion last season and placed 40th at the state meet and was primed for a breakthrough season.
"Jenna is kind of a smaller kid," Coach Reynolds said, 'but she drives the ball quite long for a little kid. Her short game -- she knows where to stroke that up -- she works hard at chipping and putting and knows the areas she needs to improve on. She's been working hard this spring."
If there had been a season, Reynolds, and the rest of the Griswold squad had sights set on redemption.
"I know the conference would have been a goal for the team," Reynolds said. "The state tournament would have definitely been one of our prime goals."
The complete interview with Coach Reynolds can be heard below.