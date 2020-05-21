(Griswold) -- Griswold standout Jocelyn Amos missed her senior basketball season to a torn ACL and her senior track season never materialized.
However, there is a light at the end of the tunnel. She will continue her basketball career at Iowa Central Community College.
“I’ve always wanted to be a college athlete of some sort,” Amos told KMA Sports. “The toughest choice was deciding what sport I wanted to do.”
Amos has had plenty of success stories in both basketball and track, but in the end, she decided basketball would be the safest sport for her.
“I thought in the long run it would probably be less strenuous on my knee because in track I’m in the long jump and hurdles,” Amos said. “That’s obviously hard on your knee. I just decided I could see myself playing basketball.”
As a junior, Amos averaged 8.7 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.6 steals per game and was primed for an even bigger breakout this past winter.
“I was super bummed that I didn’t even have a chance to show what I could do in my last season,” Amos said. “I wanted some redemption.”
Now, she will get that at Iowa Central, which went 17-14 this past season.
“They actually emailed me about visiting back in November,” Amos said. “I never got back to them, but when February and March came around I started looking. I had been looking at colleges for a while, and I didn’t find any schools that I loved.”
That’s when the Fort Dodge school came into play for Amos.
“I started talking with the coaches and pretty much immediately I really liked the coaches,” she said. “I just thought I would love the atmosphere, and I really like the coaching style.”
