(Bedford) — Grand View Christian swept Bedford in a non-conference doubleheader by a combined five points Monday night.
GIRLS: Grand View Christian 39 Bedford 35 (OT)
It took an extra period, but Grand View Christian won a back-and-forth battle 39-35.
Bedford led 9-7 after one thanks to a Kelly Weed layup as time expired. In the second, GVC inserted leading scorer Sydney Lane for the first time and she scored eight of the team’s 10 points to put them up 17-12 at the break.
In the third, Bedford stormed back, going on separate 5-0 runs and outscoring the Thunder 15-6 to 27-23 lead into the fourth. The teams traded leads late in the fourth with GVC leading by as many as three. Kelly Weed nailed a three-pointer late in the frame to tie things up and force overtime.
In the extra period, neither team scored for the first 1:36 until Darcy Davis hit one-of-two free throws to give the Bulldogs their only lead in overtime. Sydney Lane hit a three and Haley Lane followed with a runner down the right side of the lane to seal the 39-35 win.
“We said today was the start of the new year and we wanted to start 1-0,” said GVC Head Coach Mike Cowell. “(Bedford) is a good team. It was a good battle and a fun game. We were pleased to come all this we and walk away with a victory.”
Sydney Lane led GVC with 13 points, while Haley Lane had 12 points and 15 rebounds. After the game, KMA Sports talked with Cowell in a video interview you can view below.
Bedford was led by 13 points from Kennedy Weed. Kelly Weed added seven points and seven rebounds and Emily Baker scored six and pulled down 21 rebounds in the loss.
BOYS: Grand View Christian 53 Bedford 52
Grand View Christian never led by more than six and won a game that featured 13 lead changes and six ties 53-52.
Both teams took awhile to settle as the first basket came over three minutes into the contest. The Thunder stayed in front most of the half and led 25-22 at the break.
The third quarter was even and Bedford took a one-point lead in the fourth quarter at 42-41. GVC would make a free throw and get a transition three from Gage Fry to retake the lead for good at 45-42. Another Fry three with 2:56 to go gave the Thunder their largest lead of the game, before Tristen Cummings hit a three for the Bulldogs.
The two teams traded free throws to make it 50-47. Daniel Tobiloba was fouled on a rebound and hit both free throws to push the lead to five, but a Cooper Nally three cut it back to 52-50. Andrew Long made one-of-two free throws to keep it at a one possession game. Cummings would hit a runner in the lane for Bedford to make it 53-52, but the clock would expire before Grand View Christian had to inbound, ending the game.
“I think it was a hard-fought battle and a great crowd,” said GVC Head Coach Dave Stubbs. “It was loud. This is what high school basketball is all about. We came up with that extra point at the end and the guys played hard.”
Long was lights-out for GVC, scoring 28 points -- including five three-pointers — and grabbing 10 rebounds. Fry added 12 points, while Tobiloba had 15 rebounds and six blocks to go along with four points. After the game, KMA Sports talked with Stubbs in a video interview you can view below.
Bedford was paced by 14 points each from Jordan Perkins and Brennan Sefrit. Perkins added 10 rebounds for a double-double. Cummings chipped in 11 points and four assists.