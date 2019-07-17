(Council Bluffs) -- It’s been a year of change, adversity and milestones for Lewis Central baseball.
The Titans (22-12) have one final regular season game – tonight at Bishop Heelan Catholic – before they begin their next and most important season (the postseason). On Wednesday’s sports feature, head coach Lee Toole talked about the season to this point.
One of the most unique parts of the season came when Coach Toole’s team lost one of its top players – Drake Nettles – about midway through the season. The outstanding multi-sport standout left the program to pursue his collegiate football career at Iowa State.
“We overcame that adversity,” Coach Toole said. “We knew Drake was going to leave to chase his college football career. We wish him well and are very supportive of that decision. We also had an unusual year with some injuries that took place and some other seniors decided not to play this summer.”
As the hits kept coming for the Titans, they just kept on winning ballgames.
“We were wondering how this was going to shake out,” Toole said. “But this young group of guys came together and battled through it all. They ended up playing pretty well and have had a very, very good season for us.”
The Titans boast just three remaining seniors on the rosters, so they’ve turned to their junior class as the new leaders of the program. That’s been led by the likes of Easton Dermody, Colbey Roth, Bryson Sharon and Jordan Wardlow. Meanwhile, sophomore Jonah Pomrenke continues to lead the team in multiple offensive categories, including hits (47), doubles (9 – tied), RBI (28), stolen bases (8), hit by pitches (12), batting average (.423) and on-base percentage (.526).
Sharon has thrown 43 2/3 innings on the mound while posting a 2.24 ERA while Dermody has been joined by little brother and freshman JC Dermody as other options while posting a 3.93 and 1.67 ERA, respectively. Wardlow, who has team-highs in walks (22) and home runs (8) at the plate, has also thrown 25 1/3 innings.
“We knew (Jordan) had the potential (offensively),” Toole said. “We saw that last year. He had some inconsistencies, but he spent some time in the weight room and batting cages, and now things have come together for him.”
Senior Jake Powell has been a standout at the plate (.467 batting average) and on the mound (23 IP, 3.04 ERA) while fellow seniors Johnathan Hemmingsen and Alex Watson have also been key contributors offensively.
With all of the offensive and defensive contributions flying in from some likely and unlikely spots, the Titans captured the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. During the same run, Coach Toole nabbed his 900th career win.
“I’ve been blessed with some very good assistant coaches and players I’ve been coaching high school baseball,” Coach Toole said. “It meant more to me this summer to get the conference championship for my team than the 900 wins. To come up and win the conference championship against a very good Harlan team and to hang on without Drake is more rewarding and more valuable to this team.”
The Titans finish the regular season tonight at Heelan before opening postseason play against Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln on Friday. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Toole below.