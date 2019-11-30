The KMA Sports Hall of Fame was created ahead of the 2016-17 sports year to honor past athletes, coaches, teams and contributors to athletics in KMAland.
The complete list of those honored in the first two years is below, including the year of induction and links to the announcement and induction story.
Upcoming inductions...
ATHLETES
18-19: Samantha Arnold, Thomas Jefferson
19-20: Dana (Dawson) Austin, West Nodaway
18-19: Bill Blay, Griswold
18-19: Van Brownson, Shenandoah
16-17: Missy Buttry Rock, Shenandoah
17-18: Kyle Canoyer, Riverside
19-20: David Carlson, Tri-Center
17-18: Cary Cochran, Tri-Center
16-17: Alex Curry, Shenandoah
19-20: Diane Dinville, Fremont-Mills
16-17: Tom Dovel, Red Oak
18-19: Madison Frain, Creston
19-20: Alex Gochenour, Logan-Magnolia
17-18: Terry Graham, Sidney
16-17: Sandra Hays Smith, Malvern
19-20: Jerome Howe, Treynor
19-20: Karla Hughes, Farragut
19-20: Bryant Hummel, Clarinda
17-18: Taylor Kaufman, Glenwood
17-18: Madison Keysor, Treynor
18-19: David Kjeldgaard, Lewis Central
17-18: Kristin Kovar, Clarinda
19-20: Bob Livingston, Shenandoah
16-17: Mindy Lorimor, Fremont-Mills
17-18: Jill Marcum, Clarinda
17-18: Kyle Marcum, Clarinda
16-17: Tyler McGinnis, Shenandoah
16-17: Nate Meier, Fremont-Mills
16-17: Mike Mercer, Nishna Valley
17-18: Todd Millikan, Shenandoah
17-18: Rick O'Rourke, Villisca
17-18: Brandy Ossian, Essex
17-18: Kara Paul, Red Oak
16-17: Mark Paulson, Clarinda
19-20: Vivian (Fleming) Perkins, Emerson
16-17: Emily Pierson, Red Oak
16-17: Rachel Pierson, Red Oak
18-19: Chaley Rath Hempel, Treynor
16-17: Kyle Ritchie, Bedford/Corning
17-18: Linda Rowe, Glenwood
19-20: Jess Schaben, Harlan
17-18: Abby Schlater, St. Albert
17-18: Kirk Schuler, Red Oak
18-19: Connie Shafar, Bedford
18-19: Kadie Subbert, Stanton
19-20: Kate Walker, Red Oak
18-19: Cindy Whitmore Alvarez, Clarinda
18-19: Ricky Williams, Riverside
16-17: BJ Windhorst, Clarinda
18-19: Megan Winkelmann Ivusic, Nodaway Valley
18-19: Doug Woods, Treynor
17-18: Suzanne Youngberg Rigg, Essex
COACHES
16-17: Mike Artist, Glenwood
17-18: Gary Bergstrom, Griswold
16-17: Ray Graves, Shenandoah
16-17: Gail Hartigan, Treynor
19-20: Bruce Henderson, Atlantic
19-20: Bob Mantell, Treynor
18-19: Dan Martinez, Red Oak
19-20: Bob McCoy, Bedford
19-20: Leon Plummer, Farragut
18-19: Tom Ramsey, Farragut
16-17: Angie Spangenberg, Red Oak/Harlan
18-19: Joyce Tiarks, Underwood
18-19: Bob Weber, Hamburg
LEGACY AWARD
17-18: Eberly Family, Clarinda
18-19: Ralph Carl Family, Fremont-Mills
19-20: Larry Murphy, Braddyville
TEAMS
16-17: 1956 Clarinda Boys Cross Country
16-17: 1967 Villisca Boys Track & Field
19-20: 1969 Clarinda Football
16-17: 1977 Corning Boys Track & Field
18-19: 1979 Rock Port Track & Field
16-17: 1987 Tri-Center Baseball
18-19: 1989 Glenwood Wrestling
19-20: 1989 Shenandoah-Essex Boys Cross Country
16-17: 1996-97 Creston Boys Basketball
17-18: 1997-98 Lenox Girls Basketball
17-18: 1998 Riverside Softball
18-19: 1999 Tarkio Girls Basketball
19-20: 1999 & 2000 Underwood Wrestling
17-18: 2007 Stanton Football
18-19: 2008 Lenox Football
17-18: 2008 Rock Port Girls Track & Field
19-20: 2009-10 Exira Girls Basketball