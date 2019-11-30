KMA Sports Hall of Fame wBlue Background.jpg
The KMA Sports Hall of Fame was created ahead of the 2016-17 sports year to honor past athletes, coaches, teams and contributors to athletics in KMAland.

The complete list of those honored in the first two years is below, including the year of induction and links to the announcement and induction story.

Upcoming inductions...

ATHLETES

18-19: Samantha Arnold, Thomas Jefferson 

Announcement Induction

19-20: Dana (Dawson) Austin, West Nodaway

Announcement

18-19: Bill Blay, Griswold 

Announcement

18-19: Van Brownson, Shenandoah 

Announcement Induction

16-17: Missy Buttry Rock, Shenandoah

Announcement Induction

17-18: Kyle Canoyer, Riverside 

Announcement

19-20: David Carlson, Tri-Center 

Announcement

17-18: Cary Cochran, Tri-Center 

Announcement Induction

16-17: Alex Curry, Shenandoah 

Announcement Induction

19-20: Diane Dinville, Fremont-Mills 

Announcement

16-17: Tom Dovel, Red Oak 

Announcement Induction

18-19: Madison Frain, Creston

Announcement Induction

19-20: Alex Gochenour, Logan-Magnolia 

Announcement

17-18: Terry Graham, Sidney 

Announcement Induction

16-17: Sandra Hays Smith, Malvern 

Announcement Induction

19-20: Jerome Howe, Treynor 

Announcement 

19-20: Karla Hughes, Farragut 

Announcement

19-20: Bryant Hummel, Clarinda 

Announcement

17-18: Taylor Kaufman, Glenwood 

Announcement Induction

17-18: Madison Keysor, Treynor 

Announcement Induction

18-19: David Kjeldgaard, Lewis Central 

Announcement

17-18: Kristin Kovar, Clarinda 

Announcement Induction

19-20: Bob Livingston, Shenandoah 

Announcement 

16-17: Mindy Lorimor, Fremont-Mills 

Announcement Induction

17-18: Jill Marcum, Clarinda 

Announcement Induction 

17-18: Kyle Marcum, Clarinda 

Announcement Induction

16-17: Tyler McGinnis, Shenandoah 

Announcement Induction

16-17: Nate Meier, Fremont-Mills 

Announcement Induction

16-17: Mike Mercer, Nishna Valley 

Announcement

17-18: Todd Millikan, Shenandoah 

Announcement Induction

17-18: Rick O'Rourke, Villisca

Announcement Induction

17-18: Brandy Ossian, Essex 

Announcement Induction

17-18: Kara Paul, Red Oak 

Announcement Induction

16-17: Mark Paulson, Clarinda 

Announcement Induction

19-20: Vivian (Fleming) Perkins, Emerson 

Announcement

16-17: Emily Pierson, Red Oak 

Announcement Induction

16-17: Rachel Pierson, Red Oak 

Announcement Induction

18-19: Chaley Rath Hempel, Treynor 

Announcement Induction

16-17: Kyle Ritchie, Bedford/Corning 

Announcement Induction

17-18: Linda Rowe, Glenwood 

Announcement Induction

19-20: Jess Schaben, Harlan  

Announcement

17-18: Abby Schlater, St. Albert 

Announcement Induction

17-18: Kirk Schuler, Red Oak 

Announcement Induction

18-19: Connie Shafar, Bedford 

Announcement Induction

18-19: Kadie Subbert, Stanton 

Announcement Induction

19-20: Kate Walker, Red Oak 

Announcement

18-19: Cindy Whitmore Alvarez, Clarinda 

Announcement Induction

18-19: Ricky Williams, Riverside 

Announcement Induction

16-17: BJ Windhorst, Clarinda 

Announcement Induction

18-19: Megan Winkelmann Ivusic, Nodaway Valley

Announcement Induction

18-19: Doug Woods, Treynor 

Announcement Induction

17-18: Suzanne Youngberg Rigg, Essex

Announcement Induction

COACHES

16-17: Mike Artist, Glenwood 

Announcement Induction

17-18: Gary Bergstrom, Griswold 

Announcement Induction

16-17: Ray Graves, Shenandoah

Announcement Induction

16-17: Gail Hartigan, Treynor 

Announcement Induction

19-20: Bruce Henderson, Atlantic 

Announcement

19-20: Bob Mantell, Treynor 

Announcement

18-19: Dan Martinez, Red Oak 

Announcement Induction

19-20: Bob McCoy, Bedford 

Announcement

19-20: Leon Plummer, Farragut 

Announcement

18-19: Tom Ramsey, Farragut

Announcement Induction

16-17: Angie Spangenberg, Red Oak/Harlan 

Announcement Induction

18-19: Joyce Tiarks, Underwood 

Announcement Induction

18-19: Bob Weber, Hamburg 

Announcement Induction

LEGACY AWARD

17-18: Eberly Family, Clarinda

Announcement Induction

18-19: Ralph Carl Family, Fremont-Mills

Announcement Induction

19-20: Larry Murphy, Braddyville 

Announcement

TEAMS

16-17: 1956 Clarinda Boys Cross Country

Announcement Induction

16-17: 1967 Villisca Boys Track & Field

Announcement Induction

19-20: 1969 Clarinda Football 

Announcement Induction

16-17: 1977 Corning Boys Track & Field 

Announcement Induction

18-19: 1979 Rock Port Track & Field

Announcement Induction

16-17: 1987 Tri-Center Baseball

Announcement Induction

18-19: 1989 Glenwood Wrestling

Announcement

19-20: 1989 Shenandoah-Essex Boys Cross Country 

Announcement Induction

16-17: 1996-97 Creston Boys Basketball

Announcement Induction

17-18: 1997-98 Lenox Girls Basketball

Announcement Induction

17-18: 1998 Riverside Softball

Announcement Induction

18-19: 1999 Tarkio Girls Basketball

Announcement Induction

19-20: 1999 & 2000 Underwood Wrestling 

Announcement

17-18: 2007 Stanton Football

Announcement Induction

18-19: 2008 Lenox Football

Announcement Induction

17-18: 2008 Rock Port Girls Track & Field

Announcement Induction

19-20: 2009-10 Exira Girls Basketball 

Announcement