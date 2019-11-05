(Sergeant Bluff) -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton won for the ninth consecutive Friday night last week and are a victory away from their second straight jaunt to Cedar Falls and the UNI Dome.
The Warriors (9-1) handled Carlisle in a 3A state opener by a 48-15 margin, relying on their high-paced balanced attack. Senior quarterback Daniel Wright had 208 yards passing and two touchdowns, but it was junior Kaden Helt that had the breakthrough.
Helt entered Friday with just 169 yards rushing on only 28 carries, but he took advantage of 25 totes against Carlisle for 246 yards and four touchdowns. Helt picked up the extra opportunities with a shoulder injury to top running back Jorma Schwedler, who was relegated to defense only in the win.
“The last couple games and in practice (Helt) had been looking good,” Coach Justin Smith told KMA Sports. “He was ready and had some confidence, and our offensive line played their best game of the year by far.”
Smith, a 1993 graduate of Hamburg, says Helt’s performance was simply representative of what he’s seen from his team this entire season.
“Any time you’re going to beat a good football team, you’ve got to have guys that are pushing others for playing time,” he said. “We’ve had a lot of kids that had to wait their turn to play. They sat behind some seniors the last couple years, and they’ve really learned what it means to compete on Friday nights.”
That their latest win came over a ground-heavy, physical team like Carlisle showed Smith even more than he imagined for this team.
“They like to get downhill and run you over,” he said. “That doesn’t really suit our skillset very well, but our kids stepped up and made some plays when they had to.”
The Warriors will get another home game on Friday when they meet Norwalk (9-1). The Warriors overcame an early 21-0 deficit to beat Glenwood 42-28 in the opening round of the 3A playoffs.
“(Norwalk) and Lewis Central were the only teams to beat Carlisle (before we did),” Smith said. “They just took down a good Glenwood team and scored a lot of points in doing so. Their quarterback is a very good player, their running back is physical and their offensive line is big. Defensively, they bring a lot of pressure and heat, and they play attack football.”
That quarterback is Zach Marker, who had another terrific performance against Glenwood in the opening round of the playoffs, finishing with 216 yards passing, 181 yards rushing and five total offensive touchdowns. For the season, Marker has now thrown for 1,600 yards, rushed for 951 and accounted for 36 total touchdowns.
The two offenses rank in the top 11 in the state in points per game – Sergeant Bluff-Luton is sixth at 36.1 per contest while Norwalk is 11th with 32.3 per game. But the defenses are also very good. They rank 9th (Norwalk) and 12th (SBL) in points allowed per game.
“I think it might be a little lower scoring than people expect,” Coach Smith said. “Two very good offenses, but the two defenses get a little overshadowed. What every football game comes down to – penalties, turnovers and who blocks and tackles better – is what this week will come down to.”
Matt Hays is back in Sergeant Bluff for a 3A state quarterfinal on Friday evening. Full coverage begins on KMA AM 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:20 PM. Listen to the full interview with Coach Smith below.