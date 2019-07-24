(Harlan) -- The Harlan baseball team is one game away from clinching its ninth straight state tournament appearance. To get there, they have to get past a red-hot ADM team that has upset Glenwood and 3A District 16 top-seeded Dallas Center-Grimes in the last week.
"I really don't know a lot about them," Harlan Community head coach Steve Daeges said on KMA's Wednesday Sports Feature. "Obviously, they are a very hot team right now. They ran away with the ball game against Glenwood, and then (Monday) night they were able to beat Dallas Center-Grimes who had to be a pretty big favorite coming in. They are a hot team and at this time of the year everyone's record is the same. We're looking for a pretty big challenge from them."
The Cyclones (26-7) played well in Monday night's 5-2 district final win over Winterset. Junior Connor Bruck threw seven innings, struck out three, walked four batters and allowed just four hits. He also shined at the plate, tallying a go-ahead RBI-double in the fifth inning that eventually proved to be the game-winning run.
In order for the Cyclones to get a win over ADM Wednesday night, who enters the game 13-16 overall, Coach Daeges says his team needs to have the right mind set entering the matchup.
"The focus for us is to continue doing the little things that we do right," Daeges said. "You would have to say that ADM coming in is unexpected and not overlook them. Just because their record isn't something like 30-2, we can't look past them. We have to be ready to play and can't take anything for granted at this point in the season."
ADM has outscored its opponents 18-4 in the tournament trail with a 15-3 win over Glenwood and a 3-1 victory over Dallas Center-Grimes. Harlan has had a tough slate in the postseason as well earning a 2-0 win over Atlantic and then Monday's win against Winterset.
The Cyclones have been to eight straight state tournaments and 18 in school history. Wednesday's substate final against ADM can be heard live on KMA 960, Brent Barnett has the call. First pitch is scheduled for 7 p.m.