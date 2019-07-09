(Harlan) -- The Harlan baseball team is readying itself for another potential run to the state tournament.
The Cyclones (22-4) have been to eight straight state tournaments and 18 in school history. While that’s the unspoken goal in the program, Coach Steve Daeges’ team still has five regular season games to get through before they begin going down that road.
“I just think – at this point in the season – and over the last couple weeks, we’ve become a much better ball club,” Daeges told KMA Sports. “We had a nice week last week. We went to Lewis Central and got a win on Monday. On Wednesday, we were up 8-0 on Tri-Center, and the game ended (due to rain). Then Friday we came back and beat a good Des Moines Roosevelt team.”
On Monday evening, they handled Hawkeye Ten Conference rival Denison-Schleswig in a pair of games, outscoring the Monarchs 26-1 in two wins. Up next is a tough meeting with Dallas Center-Grimes later tonight before their conference finale at St. Albert on Thursday. The Cyclones then host Le Mars on Friday to round out a busy week.
“This is really going to be a tough week for us with five games,” Daeges said. “It’s going to really tax our pitching staff, and we have to get that pitching lined up for the tournament. It’s going to give us a chance to get a lot of at bats, but the bad thing is that it’s going to tax our arms. It’s really going to be tough.”
Daeges and the Cyclones turned to their co-aces Brett Sears and Connor Bruck on Monday in their conference wins. Bruck had a posted 0.53 ERA heading into the start while Sears had a 1.31 ERA and became the school’s all-time winningest pitcher with the victory.
At the plate, Sears leads the team in most offensive categories, including a .487 batting average and 31 runs batted in. Bruck, freshman Joey Moser, sophomore Isaiah Ahrenholtz and seniors Derec Weyer, Luke Schaben and Jonathan Owens all have batting averages north of .300. As a team, the Cyclones were hitting .343 heading into the double dip with the Monarchs.
All of it lines up pretty well for another potential deep run in the tournament. However, the road to state could be one of Harlan’s toughest in years, starting with a home date against Atlantic on July 19th.
“We got a pretty tough draw,” Daeges said. “Atlantic beat us 3-2 at home a couple weeks ago so that’s going to be a tough opening round. You have Winterset and Dallas Center-Grimes, who have two of the top arms in 3A. To get to the state tournament we may have to get through those two teams, and lurking in the background is Glenwood, who handed us two losses at home also.
“For us, everything is going to have to line up right. We’re going to have to pitch well, play defense and get some key hits with two outs. I think it’s going to be a tough field to wade through.”
