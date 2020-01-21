(Harlan) -- The Harlan Cyclones have not one but two bowling squads looking to qualify for the state tournament, and they both appear to have pretty good chances.
On the girls' side, the Cyclones are eyeing a return to state and have a lineup featuring many of the same pieces from last year's team.
"I'm pretty excited about the season," Coach David Tyrel said. "We've had some huge scores this year, which is great to see. Our consistency isn't quite where we want it to be, but I'm really proud of where we're at."
The Cyclone girls are coming off a championship at the Red Oak Tournament, their first in five years.
Tyrel attributes Harlan's early-season success to their state appearance last season.
"Going to state is really a neat deal, it's not like anything else we ever do. Once you've been there, you definitely want to go back."
Ania Kaster, Jaden Gessert, Abby Swank, Sydney O'Neill and Madison Horn have been the popular lineup for the success Harlan has had this season.
"When you've got five different girls that can step up and be the leader at any time, that's really a great thing to have."
The successes they've had this season and the experience of last year's state meet have the Cyclones itching to return.
"Anything short of that, we would consider, not necessarily a failure because you just never know, but we definitely have that on our radar as something we want to do," Tyrel said.
The Harlan boys have also been bowling well and currently have an 8-8 record.
"We've had some moments," Tyrel said.
One of those moments included a runner-up finish at the Red Oak Tournament, where they finished just behind Shenandoah.
"They can be better than we have been," Tyrel said of his team. "We've probably struggled more with spare shooting more than I expected this year. If we can get that buttoned up in the next few weeks, I think they've got a legitimate shot to qualify for state as well."
Senior Jake Dotzler has been the leader for the Cyclones this season while Darren Stein, Sam Andersen and Andrew Andersen have also been key contributors.
The Cyclones have two more meets left prior to the Hawkeye Ten Tournament on February 14th at the Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs. Both Harlan teams figure to be players in the battle for the conference title.
"This year, I think it's really up for grabs," Tyrel said of the boys side. "I think there are probably at least four teams that could win it including Shenandoah, Harlan, Denison-Schleswig and Lewis Central."
While the Harlan boys are looking to become the first team not named Lewis Central to win the conference title, the girls are eyeing redemption after losing to Denison-Schleswig by one pin.
"They want to win it pretty bad, that will be a great tournament," Tyrel said.
The complete interview with Coach Tyrel can be heard below.