(Harlan) -- The Harlan boys' are coming off a big win and hoping to end the 2019 calendar year on a strong note.
"Obviously we're quite happy to be 4-0," Harlan Coach Mitch Osborn tells KMA Sports.
The 4-0 Cyclones have amassed comfortable victories over Blair (NE), Shenandoah and Kuemper Catholic as well as a thrilling overtime victory over defending Hawkeye Ten champion Denison-Schleswig last Friday. The Cyclones' victory over rival Denison came courtesy of a heroic buzzer-beater from Connor Bruck at the end of regulation and a solid overtime performance that allowed Coach Osborn's team to collect the 68-60 victory.
"It was just a tough battle," Osborn said of the victory, "Last year, we led them six out of eight quarters except the final score. We've been on the other end of losing at the very end, so it felt good to win it this way."
Bruck, who is averaging 16.3 points per game, is one of Harlan starters currently averaging double figures. Johnathan Monson currently leads the team with 16.8 points per game and is shooting 56 percent from the field. Michael Heithoff and Connor Frame are averaging 14.3 and 10.5 points per game respectively.
Oh, and none of those four are taller than 6-2.
"We don't have size, we're very small," Osborn said, "6-1, 6-1.5 is our tallest guys that start for us. They're battling and that's what we got to do."
The Cyclones will continue to battle this week when they close the season's first half with a home contest against Red Oak followed by a road game against Glenwood Saturday.
So what does Coach Osborn want to see from his team in those two games?
"We just want to keep improving," he said, "Just getting better. We had too many turnovers against Denison, give Denison credit, but we got to do a better job."
Matt Gubbels will be in Harlan Friday night providing updates for the Red Oak Chrysler High School Basketball Connection Show, which can be heard on KMA from 6:30 until 9:15. The complete interview with Coach Osborn can be heard below.